Global BCG Vaccine Market Report with impact of 2021

The global BCG vaccine market is anticipated to reach US$65.53 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period spanning 2020-2024. Growth in the global BCG vaccine market was driven by factors like increasing prevalence of tuberculosis, rising R&D funding on tuberculosis, growing incidences of bladder cancer, increasing prevalence of extensively drug resistant tuberculosis and surging BCG immunization coverage.

The key trends that are expected to be faced by the market are declining targeted incidence rate of tuberculosis and decreasing targeted mortality of tuberculosis. The limited impact of BCG vaccine on adults is expected to impose a challenge on the global BCG vaccine market.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The global BCG vaccine market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

North America is predicted to dominate the market during the period spanning 2020-2024, supported by growing tobacco consumption and increasing technological advancements in BCG vaccination.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global BCG vaccine market with potential impact of COVID-19.

• The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

• BCG Vaccine Providers/Hospitals

• API Suppliers

• End Users (Businesses/Consumers)

+ Table Of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 BCG Vaccine

1.2 Medical Use: Tuberculosis

1.3 Medical Use: Cancer

1.4 Medical Use: Mycobacteria

1.5 Methods of Administration of BCG

1.6 Adverse Effects of BCG

1.7 Precautions to be taken in BCG

1.8 Side Effects of BCG

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Change in Organic Traffic

2.3 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

