The global infectious diseases diagnostics market reached US$24.32 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% for the duration spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as increasing prevalence of HIV infection, expansion of medical devices market, growth in geriatric population, increasing medical technology R&D spending, rapid urbanization and upswing in healthcare expenditures would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by lack of skilled professionals, high cost of infectious diseases diagnostics and stringent government regulations. A few notable trends may include accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, increasing focus on telehealth, growing pharmaceutical and biotech mergers and acquisitions, emergence of various pandemic diseases and demand for point-of-care (POC) tests.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market Report with impact of 2021

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to the presence of major players, who continued innovating and developing new medical devices in the diagnostics field. While, Europe and Asia-Pacific have also contributed significantly to the global market, owing to the increase in medical technology R&D spending.

Further, the rapid increase in the symptomatic coronavirus patients is leading to the excessive demand for medical testing, which is providing a scope for the growth of the global infectious diseases diagnostics market.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infectious diseases diagnostics market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

Diagnostic Devices Manufacturers

Medical Technology Firms

End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home care, etc.)

+ Table Of Content +

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classes of Infectious Diseases

1.3 Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

1.4 Major Diagnostic Techniques

1.5 Type of Diagnostic Products

1.6 Conceptualization of Diagnosis Process

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Number of COVID-19 Test

2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Rise in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

2.4 Regional Impact

