The global surgical gowns market is expected to reach US$2.10 billion in 2024. The market is predicted to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.27%, during the period spanning 2020-2024. Factors such as accelerating healthcare expenditure, growing elderly population, increasing awareness about safety & infection control and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the market.

The growth of the market would be challenged by stringent rules and regulations, spread of infections due to reuse of surgical gowns and environmental degradation. A few notable trends may include mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, rising innovations in surgical gowns, strong government initiatives and huge demand due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62253

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Surgical Gowns Market Report with impact of 2021

The growth of the market would be challenged by stringent rules and regulations, spread of infections due to reuse of surgical gowns and environmental degradation. A few notable trends may include mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, rising innovations in surgical gowns, strong government initiatives and huge demand due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The fastest growing regional market was North America owing to the highly competitive and developed medical sector, rise in adoption of surgical apparels in the region and increasing use of disposable surgical gowns in the region.

Whereas, Europe and Asia Pacific also contributed to significant shares in the global market due to the factors such as mounting incidences of chronic diseases and rising awareness regarding the increasing hospital acquired infections as well as surgical infections.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-62253

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Surgical Gowns Market Report with impact of 2021

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surgical gowns market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, end-user and region.

• The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

• Surgical Gowns Manufacturers

• Surgical Gowns Suppliers and Distributors

• Research Associations and Consulting Firms

• End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics)

+ Table Of Content +

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Fabrics Used in Surgical Gowns

1.3 Characteristics of Surgical Gowns

1.4 AAMI levels of Surgical Gowns

1.5 Classification of Surgical Gowns

1.6 Requirements for Surgical Gowns

1.7 Standard Tests for Surgical Gowns

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP

2.2 Decline in Industrial Production

2.3 Impact on Healthcare Sector

2.4 Demand Surge for Surgical Gowns

2.5 Supply Optimization of Surgical Gowns

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Report

Oil & Gas Pumps Market by Type Pump Type, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Hydraulic Workover Unit Market by Service, Capacity, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Power Rental Market by Fuel, Power Rating, Equipment, End User, Application, Rental Type, and Region – Global Forecasts to 2025

Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type, Starting Method, End User, Reactive Power Rating, and Region-Global Forecast to 2025

Synchronous Condenser Market by Cooling Type, Starting Method, End User, Reactive Power Rating, and Region-Global Forecast to 2025

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Type, Application, End-Use, Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market by Type, Application, End-Use, Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Light Towers Market by Market Type, Light Type, Fuel Type, End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Electric Motor Market by Type, Power Rating, End User, Rotor Type, Output Power, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026