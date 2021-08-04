The global infrared thermometer market is forecasted to reach US$16.4 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.48%, for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.

The factors such as growing food industry, rising personal healthcare expenditures, increasing chronic respiratory disease incidence, growth in geriatric population, improving consumer confidence and need for accurate, safe and standardized temperature readers are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by negative impact on children, stringent regulations and competitive pressure.

A few notable trends include inclining med-tech research and development expenditures, emergence of novel infrared thermometers, improvement in infrared thermometer manufacturing process and improving consumer bargaining power in developing economies.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rise in awareness about portable non-contact temperature monitoring devices and rapid surge in forehead infrared demand in healthcare & private clinics in the U.S. and Canada.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Infrared Thermometer Market Report with impact of 2021

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infrared thermometer market.

The major regions i.e. North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

Infrared Thermometer Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

+ Table Of Content +

1. Market Overview

1.1 Thermometer

1.2 Infrared Thermometer

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

2.6 Government Initiatives

3. Global Thermometer Market Analysis

3.1 Global Thermometer Market Value

3.2 Global Thermometer Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Thermometer Market Value by Segments

3.3.1 Global Digital Thermometer Market Value

3.3.2 Global Digital Thermometer Market Value Forecast

3.3.3 Global Mercury-Filled Thermometer Market Value

3.3.4 Global Mercury-Filled Thermometer Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Thermometer Market Value by Applications

3.5 Global Thermometer Market Value by Region

