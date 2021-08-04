Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2026

According to TMR, the Global Upper Limb Prosthetics Market is accounted for $214.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $322.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing rate of cancer, trauma cases (road accidents), bone infection or disease and genetic disorders across the world are fuelling the market growth. However, inaccessibility of high-end limbs, high cost, and supply in remote regions are the factors limiting the growth of the upper limb prosthetics market.

Upper-limb prosthetics are now being utilized at different levels of amputation procedures: shoulder disarticulation, forequarter, transhumeral prosthesis, transradial prosthesis, elbow disarticulation, wrist disarticulation, partial hand, full hand, partial finger, whole finger. The demand for top upper limb prosthetics such as externally powered and bionic products in the developing nations is gaining grip in tow to better healthcare services. The high cost of prosthetics, lack of well-equipped rehabilitation centers, less awareness, strict regulatory guidelines on advanced products in developing regions are the factors limiting market growth during the forecast period.

Get Business Research PDF Report Sample, Request Here –https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12142

Based on the restorative materials, the myoelectric prosthetics (externally powered) segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the orthopedic industry. By Geography, The market revenue in the Asia Pacific region perceives upward growth due to new product expansion, availability of customized products along with supportive private funding.



Some of the key players profiled in the Upper Limb Prosthetics market include Ossur Global Fillauer LLC, Endolite India Ltd., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, College Park Industries, Steeper Inc., TRS Inc., Howard Orthopedics Inc., CPOUSA.com, Coapt LLC and The Ohio Willow Wood Company.



Restorative Materials Covered:

• Hybrid Prosthetics

• Mechanical (Body Powered) Prosthetics

• Myoelectric (Externally Powered) Prosthetics

Buy 2021 Edition of Market Study Now –https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12142/Single

Indications Covered:

• Elbow Disarticulation

• Fingers Amputations

• Forequarter Amputations

• Partial Hand

• Shoulder Disarticulation

• Transhumeral Disarticulation (Above Elbow)

• Transradial Disarticulation (Below Elbow)

• Wrist Disarticulation

Components Covered:

• Prosthetic Arm

• Prosthetic Elbow

• Prosthetic Shoulders

• Prosthetic Wrist

• Terminal Devices

Products Covered:

• Body Powered Prosthetic Devices

• Hybrid Prosthetic Devices

• Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices

• Passive Prosthetic Devices

Causes Covered:

• Cancer

• Trauma

• Vascular Disease and Diabetes

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Orthopaedic Clinics

• Prosthetic Clinics

• Rehabilitation Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get Impressive Discount –https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12142

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances