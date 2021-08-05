Packaging Resins Market Suppliers,Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Analysis, 2020–2028

The increase in the end-use industry in the emerging nations and growth in alternate lifestyle are propelling the market for packaging resins.

The global Packaging Resins Market is forecast to reach USD 410.77 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A surge in demand for bioplastics is a significant trend in the global packaging resins market. They are biodegradable products that are derived from renewable and natural sources such as vegetable oil, potatoes, tapioca, pea starch, rice, sugar cane, cornstarch, grains, wheat, and cellulose from wood. Bioplastics are preferred over conventional plastics due to their eco-friendly nature.

Market Size – USD 229.57 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.50%, Market Trends –Growing demand in healthcare.

The food and beverage sector is fueling the demand for packaging resins market along with consumer goods. The lucrative opportunity provided by the healthcare industry is also boosting market demand. Increasing application of the healthcare industry are also fueling the packaging resins market. Furthermore, various properties of packaging resins, such as its resistance to continuously changing weather conditions is another factor that will propel the market.

Factors affecting the growth of the market are the change in consumer behavior patterns and growth in the processed food industry. The demand for light-weight packaging, owing to a busy lifestyle, fast and convenient food, has increased over the past years.

The latest market intelligence report exhaustively covers the current COVID-19 situation in the global Packaging Resins market on both global and regional levels. The report zeroes in on the profound market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. The report offers accurate market projections including forecast market value, market size, and revenue share in relation to the future effects of the pandemic. The report further elaborates on the focal points of the Packaging Resins market such as the latest industry standards, government regulations, and policy changes. Moreover, several advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been implemented to study the current market growth trends and operating patterns of the key market players.

Key companies profiled in the report:

Sinopec Corporation,

SABIC,

Petrochina Ltd.,

Borealis AG,

Dowdupont Inc.,

M&G Chemicals,

Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd.,

Braskem S.A.,

Far Eastern New Century Corporation,

and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd,

among others.

Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Packaging Resins Market Product Segmentation:

LDPE

PP

PET

PVC

HDPE

PS & EPS

Others

Global Packaging Resins Market Application Outlook:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

