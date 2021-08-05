Polybutyrate Market Size, Share, Development by 2028 | BASF SE, Lotte Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., etc.

Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging is estimated to stimulate market demand.

The global Polybutyrate Market is expected to reach USD 1,146.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutyrate is a biodegradable co-polyester of 1, 4-butanediol, adipic acid, and dimethyl terephthalate, and is available commercially as resin and as a compound with PLA (polylactic acid) or starch.

Market Size – USD 421.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Demand in agricultural film manufacturing

Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging is estimated to stimulate market demand in the upcoming years. This is due to the increasing use of biodegradable plastics, such as polybutyrate in the manufacturing of single-use packaging materials, including shopping bags, and disposable cutlery, among others.

Stringent government regulations about the use of non-biodegradable plastics is anticipated to boost the market demand in the forecast period. The accumulation of non-biodegradable substances in landfills alter the porosity of land and lead to depletion of underground water. Besides, certain non-biodegradable materials are toxic, which may cause harm to humans when they consume food grown on such lands.

Moreover, an increase in the level of disposable income of people, especially in developing countries, such as China and India is likely to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. This would lead to an increase in the purchasing power parity of consumers, which, in turn, would create demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE,

Lotte Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.,

Nova SPA,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Far Eastern New Century Corporation,

Biome Bioplastics,

WILLEAP,

Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Co. Ltd.,

Toray Industries,

and Danimer Scientific,

among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1997

Further key findings from the report suggest

By raw materials, terephthalic acid held a substantial market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.

By application, composite bags contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period. Polybutyrate possesses properties similar to HDPE (High-density polyethylene). The product has a low tensile and high elongation at break. Primarily it is used in food packaging industries owing to its compost ability property.

Europe dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 13.9% in the period 2019-2026. The market dominance of Europe is owing to the growth of end-user industries, such as the packaging, coatings, and consumer goods industry, among others.

In July 2019, BASF, a leading player in the market, by using the certified compostable plastic ecovio®, has developed a material portfolio for several applications which can be used all over the entire food cycle. ecovio® M 2351 is a certified (EN 17033) soil-biodegradable plastic for mulch films, comprising of the biodegradable copolyester ecoflex® (PBAT) and other biodegradable polymers produced from renewable raw materials.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polybutyrate-market

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Global Polybutyrate Market Segmentation:

By Types:

1,4-Butanediol

Adipic Acid

Terephthalic Acid

By Applications:

Composite Bags

Cling Films

Bin Bags

Scrubs

Mulch Films

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1997

Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read More Related Reports:

Seam Tape Market Growth Rate

Brain Pacemaker Market Revenues

Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Projections

Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutics Market Top Companies

Surface Disinfectant Market Growth Rate

Protein Engineering Market Revenues

Digital Prescription Technology Market Projections

Saint Gobain’s Enhanced Insulation Properties Help Them Gain A Significant Market Top Companies