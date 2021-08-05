Core Materials Market Suppliers, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

Growing demand for core materials from the wind energy industry is a significant factor influencing the growth of the market.

The global Core Materials Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 2,744.4 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for core materials can be attributed to rising demand from the wind energy industry. Core materials are used to reduce the structural weight and impart high strength to wind turbines. Rising demand for emissions-free and renewable wind energy is creating demand for larger turbine blades as longer turbine blades are capable of sweeping a larger area and generate more energy per kilo hour at reduced cost. Also, larger turbines can harvest slow moving wind. Core material producers are emphasizing on core material to assist large wind turbine manufacturers in design optimization.

Market Size – USD 1,106.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends –Technological advancements in core materials

The COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on core materials market. Global shutdown of the manufacturing industry, including aerospace, automotive, and construction and supply chain disruption has caused a decline in core materials demand. As the situation improves gradually however, demand and supply gaps are expected to be bridged, and regular operations are expected to be resumed.

The materials & chemicals industry comprises a wide range of products including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and raw materials used in the manufacture of other products. Growth of this industry is majorly supported by rising focus on use of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, emergence of technologically advanced products, and growing environmental consciousness worldwide. Market growth is further spurred by surge in demand for organic industrial chemicals and agrochemicals, increasing use of high-performance specialty chemicals, and escalating demand across the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries. The Core Materials market report offers detailed profiling of the leading companies operating in this industry in a bid to elucidate the competitive scenario of the market. Moroever, the authors of the report have carried out extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate data & information on the regional landscape of the market. Several factors related to the key market regions, including manufacturing base, productivity scope, and top market players, have been closely investigated in the regional analysis section.

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Core Materials Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook:

Foam

Honeycomb

Balsa

Vertical Outlook:

Wind Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Building & Construction

Others

Key companies profiled in the report:

Hexcel Corporation, 3A Composites, the Gill Corporation, Evonik Industries, Gurit, Euro-Composites SA, DIAB Group, Armacell, Plascore Inc., and BASF SE.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

The global Core Materials market study offers an in-depth analysis of the constantly changing market aspects such as market trends, production and consumption ratios, and revenue growth rates.

The report offers a seven-year assessment of the global Core Materials market, highlighting the key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It throws light on the major product and application segments of the market.

It offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the global Core Materials market.

The report’s competitive section includes the business profiles of the leading industry manufacturers and stakeholders.

It therefore helps readers make informed business decisions through its valuable market insights and in-depth analysis of the key segments.

