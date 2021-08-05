Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market Size Worth USD 5.93 billion by 2028 With CAGR of 7.0% | Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 3.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends- Increasing demand for livestock products across the globe.
The global Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market size was valued at USD 3.10 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed USD 5.93 billion in terms of value, delivering a CAGR of 7.0% over 2021-2028, according to a recent analysis by Reports and Data. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in farm animals and associated efforts by farm owners to maintain hygiene practices in the farms is expected to drive the global livestock surface disinfectant market growth.
A significant rise in dairy cattle and beef rearing activities is prompting meat producers to invest in disinfectant products for maintaining housing hygiene, which in turn will boost the livestock surface disinfectant market expansion through 2028.
Table Of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Regions Covered
1.3.2 Periodization Considered
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Volume Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
2.5 Limitations
Key companies profiled in the report:
- Neogen Corporation (US),
- GEA Group (Germany),
- Zoetis Inc. (US),
- Lanxees AG (Germany),
- Kersia Group (France),
- Virox Animal Health (US),
- CID Lines (Belgium),
- Theseo Group (France),
- Evans Vanodine (UK),
- Krka (Slovenia),
- Diversey Inc. (US),
- Evonik Industries (Germany),
- DeLaval Inc. (Sweden),
- Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany),
- and Laboratoire M2 (Canada),
- among others.
Regions covered in the report:
- North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market Product Segmentation:
- Iodine
- Lactic acid
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Phenolic acids
- Peracetic acid
- Quaternary compounds
- Chlorine
- Chlorine dioxide
- Chlorohexidine
- Glut-quat mixes
- Glycolic acid
- Others (Alcohols, alkalis, glycerol, and aldehydes)
Global Livestock Surface Disinfectant Market Application Outlook:
- Swine
- Terminal biosecurity
- Surface disinfection housing
- Equipment
- Water lines
- Aerial disinfection
- Continuous biosecurity
- Hand sanitation
- Footbaths
- Drinking water
- Vehicle
- Poultry
- Terminal biosecurity
- Surface disinfection housing
- Equipment
- Water lines
- Aerial disinfection
- Continuous biosecurity
- Hand sanitation
- Footbaths
- Drinking water
- Vehicle
- Equine
- Terminal biosecurity
- Surface disinfection housing
- Equipment
- Water lines
- Aerial disinfection
- Continuous biosecurity
- Hand sanitation
- Footbaths
- Drinking water
- Vehicle
- Dairy & ruminant
- Teat dips
- Hoof care
- Dairy cleaning
- CIP
- Pipelines
- Bulk tanks
- Milking systems
- Aquaculture
- Surface disinfection
- Continuous disinfection
- Terminal biosecurity
