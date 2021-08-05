Nematicides Market trends and Future demand as well as Top Players Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), etc.

Market Size – USD 1.4 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends –Growing awareness regarding the benefits of nematicides

The global Nematicides Market size is expected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nematodes, a scientific term indicated for roundworms, comprises above 15,000 species. Most of the nematodes’ species which attack crops are generally microscopic. Nematodes attack the foliage, flowers, stem, and plants’ roots. They specifically attack roots, causing root knots, stunted root systems, and root lesions, resulting in declining of the plants or crops. Nematodes are immensely harmful for plants, as they attack plants to feed on them. Therefore, nematodes causing severe damage to many crops by eating the flowers, fruits, leading to decreased crop productivity. Nematicides are majorly used by farmers for killing as well as controlling nematodes.

Nematicides are intended to increase the efficiency of water use and nutrient uptake, resulting in minimized cost of irrigation and fertilizers, promoting the growth of the market. Additionally, growing adoption of integrated pest management globally, combined with rising awareness regarding the advantages of nematicides is boosting the industry’s growth.

The materials & chemicals industry comprises a wide range of products including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and raw materials used in the manufacture of other products. Growth of this industry is majorly supported by rising focus on use of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, emergence of technologically advanced products, and growing environmental consciousness worldwide. Market growth is further spurred by surge in demand for organic industrial chemicals and agrochemicals, increasing use of high-performance specialty chemicals, and escalating demand across the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries. The Nematicides market report offers detailed profiling of the leading companies operating in this industry in a bid to elucidate the competitive scenario of the market. Moroever, the authors of the report have carried out extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate data & information on the regional landscape of the market. Several factors related to the key market regions, including manufacturing base, productivity scope, and top market players, have been closely investigated in the regional analysis section.

Regions Covered in This Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Nematicides Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook:

Fumigants

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Bionematicides

Others (which include active ingredients, such as acetoprole, benclothiaz, DBCP, and chitosan)

Application Outlook:

Fumigation

Soil dressing

Drenching

Seed treatment

Key companies profiled in the report:

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland),

Bayer AG (Germany),

Corteva Agriscience (US),

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel),

BASF SE (Germany),

FMC Corporation (US),

UPL Limited (India),

Nufarm (Australia),

and Isagro Group (Italy).

Further key findings in the report

Chemical nematicides accounted for the largest industry share in the year 2017, due to its growing usage in several developing countries, higher efficiency, easy availability, and reduced cost as compared to other biologicals.

Nematicides are applied on fruits & vegetables including tomatoes, potatoes, pineapples and so on. Along with providing protection from the nematodes, it also aids in increasing soil fertility.

The biological nematicides predicted to register the fastest growth over the analysis period, because of the increasing public health and environmental concerns with the usage of chemical nematicides, soaring need for chemical residue-free products, increasing organic farming, and government support to apply biological nematicides treatment globally.

Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are foreseen to contribute significantly to the industry growth owing to growing agriculture, and rising demand for food. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the plant health among farmers and enhancing crops healthcare infrastructure in both of these regions are accelerating the industry growth.

