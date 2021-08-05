Agricultural Micronutrients Market to Grow at 8.6% CAGR by 2028 Driven by Suppliers and Sales Statistics

Rapid decline in arable land and mounting pressure to increase crop productivity is fueling market growth

The global Agricultural Micronutrients Market is expected to reach a value of USD 6.9 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Micronutrients including iron, copper, zinc, and boron are considered essential for plants growth. Micronutrient deficiency can result in numerous plant diseases, reducing quantity and quality of crops and yield. Growing preference for genetically modified seeds globally is a primary factor supporting revenue growth of the agricultural micronutrients market and the trend is expected to continue going forward.

Market Size – USD 3.7 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends –Growing awareness regarding food security

Rising use of special chemical fertilizers is augmenting demand for micronutrients as it aids in protecting crops from UV radiation, insects, and parasites, and promotes increased yield. Demand for zinc is increasing across various regions, particularly countries in Asia Pacific. Due to zinc deficiency in soil, agricultural crop productivity and yield decreases over time. Therefore, growing number of companies are focusing on offering zinc as a major micronutrient for application in different types of soils to enhance agricultural crop production and yield. However, factors including broad irrigation facilities, rising use of chemical fertilizers, and mining of micronutrient reserves are leading to global shortage of micronutrients, which could hamper market growth to some extent in the long run.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3935

The latest market intelligence report exhaustively covers the current COVID-19 situation in the global Agricultural Micronutrients market on both global and regional levels. The report zeroes in on the profound market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. The report offers accurate market projections including forecast market value, market size, and revenue share in relation to the future effects of the pandemic. The report further elaborates on the focal points of the Agricultural Micronutrients market such as the latest industry standards, government regulations, and policy changes. Moreover, several advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been implemented to study the current market growth trends and operating patterns of the key market players.

Key companies profiled in the report:

AkzoNobel (Netherlands),

BASF SE (Germany),

Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada),

The Mosaic Company (US),

Yara International ASA (Norway),

Valagro (Italy),

and Compass minerals international (US).

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/agricultural-micronutrients-market

Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Product Segmentation:

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Others (Chlorine and Nickel)

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market Application Outlook:

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others (Seed treatment, trunk injection, and implantation)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3935

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook

Read More Related Reports:

Potash Fertilizers Market Annual Sales

Pea Protein Market Analysis

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Purification Market Overview

Powder coatings Market Revenue

Surface Disinfectant Market Growth Rate

Protein Engineering Market Revenues

Digital Prescription Technology Market Projections

Saint Gobain’s Enhanced Insulation Properties Help Them Gain A Significant Market Top Companies

Rotomoulding Powder Market Revenue

Jojoba Oil Market Manufacturers