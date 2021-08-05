Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market USD 10.52 Billion by 2028- Says a New Research Report by Reports and Data

Increasing exploration and production activities from unconventional oil and gas fields and increasing directional drilling activities are key factors driving revenue growth of market

The global Oil And Gas Drill Bit Market size is expected to reach USD 10.52 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid increase in shale gas exploration and production activities and increasing demand for more efficient and suitable drilling bits that can operate on unconventional rock formations. In addition, increasing drilling and exploration activities across onshore and offshore oilfields has been boosting demand for drill bits and this is expected to further fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. Increasing global demand for energy due to rapidly increasing global population and fast-paced industrialization and urbanization have further increased need for oil and gas exploration and production activities and this is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

Market Size – USD 6.91 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increasing energy demand and rapid technological advancements in drill bits

Drill bits are an essential component of drilling operations and are generally used to remove large rocks or hard materials to create holes for drilling oil and gas wells. These tools are rotating apparatus that are created from hardest materials and have sharp textures that can efficiently cut into rocks and sediments. They are commonly known as rock bit or bit and are divided into two main types, roller-cone drill bits and fixed cutter drill bits, based on their cutting mechanism. Advancements in manufacturing technology and application of novel materials in production processes of drill bits is expected to further drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The latest market intelligence report exhaustively covers the current COVID-19 situation in the global Oil and Gas Drill Bit market on both global and regional levels. The report zeroes in on the profound market changes that followed the coronavirus outbreak. The report offers accurate market projections including forecast market value, market size, and revenue share in relation to the future effects of the pandemic. The report further elaborates on the focal points of the Oil and Gas Drill Bit market such as the latest industry standards, government regulations, and policy changes. Moreover, several advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been implemented to study the current market growth trends and operating patterns of the key market players.

Key companies profiled in the report:

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Atlas Copco, Varel International, Inc., Torquado Drilling Accessories Inc., Tercel Oilfield Products, Scientific Drilling, Palmer Bit Company, International Diamond Services, Inc., and C&H Bit Company.

Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market Product Segmentation:

Roller-cone Milled-tooth Bits Tungsten Carbide Inserts

Fixed Cutter PDC Natural/synthetic Diamond Cutters



Global Oil and Gas Drill Bit Market Application Outlook:

Onshore

Offshore

