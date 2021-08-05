Benzene Market: Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2027

The global benzene market is forecast to reach USD 115.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Benzene is a commodity petrochemical and an aromatic hydrocarbon product. It is manufactured as a by-product in refineries and stream crackers.

Request a free sample of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2326

The demand for the product is fueled by the supply and demand of other products derived from it. Benzene is used in several range of economic sectors such as construction, electrical & electronics, consumer products, pesticides, and construction.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The rapid growth of end-user industries has significantly driven the applications for the derivatives globally, thus influencing the market growth. Rise in population, coupled with the increase in disposable incomes, has led to the growth of several bulk materials and consumer products. Low price of the feedstock and economical commodity product prices have also contributed to the higher consumption of benzene derivatives.

Asia Pacific dominates the market for benzene owing to the high rate of consumption in China. The country in the past few years has witnessed all the additional benzene requirements despite a gradually slowing economy. Expansion of refinery capacity in China and large-scale p-xylene plants to feed the downstream petrochemical industry has propelled the demand in the country.

Get discount on this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2326

Further key findings from the report suggest

An increase in the application of insulation materials in the construction industry is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, has led to an increase in the demand for consumer products such as furniture wax and thinners globally.

Benzene serves as a key solvent in various industrial, commercial, and research facilities. For example, alkyl benzene is extensively used to produce surfactants for the production of detergents.

The European chemical industry is a major part of the country’s economy. Europe’s chemical industry is a world leader in chemical production. Approximately, more than half of the chemical sales in the region are of polymers and petrochemicals, which in turn propels the demand for benzene.

Key participants include Sinopec, BASF SE, Dow DuPont, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc. JX Holdings, Bp Plc., and Borealis AG, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Benzene market on the basis of derivative, manufacturing process, application, end-users, and region:

Derivative Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Cumene

Aniline

Ethylbenzene

Cyclohexane

Chlorobenzene

Maleic Anhydride

Alkylbenzene

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Catalytic Reforming

Toluene disproportionation

Toluene hydrodealkylation

Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha

From Biomass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Plastics

Solvent

Chemical Intermediates

Surfactants

Rubber Manufacturing

Detergents

Explosives

Lubricants

Pesticides

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Constructions

Textiles

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/benzene-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.vu/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Read Related Reports :

Cathode Materials Market

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices Market

Gene Expression Market