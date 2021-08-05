Polyethylene Market Reach USD 147.14 Billion Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027

The global polyethylene market is forecast to reach USD 147.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyethylene is expected to continue to be the most widely used plastic resin in the world, benefiting from its easy processability, versatility, recyclability, and low cost.

The market product is used in several applications, such as packaging and cable coverings, films and membrane manufacture, toys, buckets, lids, and containers bottle. Polyethylene is available in different grades, including high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and others. The production of ethylene feedstock from new sources such as coal, shale gas, and bio-based materials will also drive the demand for polyethylene. Furthermore, continuous improvement in polymerization catalyst technologies will also improve the customization, performance, and yield of polyethylene resins.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polyethylene market on the basis of type, product density, technology, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Resin

Film

Product Density Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

High-density Polyethylene

Medium-density

Low-density

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Pipe Extrusion

Blow Molding

Films and Sheets Extrusion

Injection Molding

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Household appliances

Constructions

Electrical and Electronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The demand for polyethylene grew significantly in the North America region. The US is in the midst of a significant build-up of new PE capacity. In July 2019, ExxonMobil started up a new 650,000 ton/year Polyethylene line at its Texas facility. The large number of consumer applications provided by polyethylene products coupled with better packaging demand rising from the growing popularity of online shopping helped propel the demand for PE market.

Increasing concerns regarding environment protection and growing health awareness are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the use of petrochemical products, demand for green products, and increasing investments in plastic recycling projects are the factors that are expected to challenge the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyethylene is most commonly used in packaging. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), derived from polyethylene, provides a firm protective structure and also exhibits perfect moisture-resistant properties. It is used in cooking oil bottles, PET bottles, and milk cartons among others.

Polyethylene resin is a type of thermoplastic used to manufacture bags, tubing, stretch, sheeting, and shrink films. It is also a flexible composite. These resins absorb almost no water, burns slowly, and cannot be imprinted without pretreatment.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market for plastic and packaging. China held the largest market share in APAC. Emerging economies are forecasted to grow owing to the expansion of the plastic industry and the rapid adoption of industrial automation to increase production.

Key participants include Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Lone Star Chemical, Respol, LyondellBasell, Saudi Gazette KSA, Reliance Polymers, Sinopec Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Orpic, among others

