Epichlorohydrin Market Size, Historical Analysis, Growth Factor, Upcoming Trends, Key Vendors, Opportunity Assessment And Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The global epichlorohydrin market is forecast to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a flammable and a volatile clear liquid at room temperature, which is insoluble in water. It has a garlicky, pungent, sweet odor. It is usually made from allyl chloride that is derived from chlorine/caustic soda and propylene. It is primarily used in manufacturing glycerol and unmodified epoxy resins. To a lesser extent, it is used in producing water treatment resins, elastomers, ion exchange resins, surfactants, plasticizers, adhesives, and lubricants, among others. It also finds application in manufacturing synthetic glycerine, textiles, solvents, inks and dyes, paper, and surfactants. The compound is also listed in commercial pesticides as an inert ingredient. In the textile industry, the compound is used in modifying carboxyl groups of wool. The end-product has an enhanced and longer resistance to moths.

Now get free sample of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2377

In context to region, North America can be seen to occupy a significant market share. The market share held by the region is attributed to rising demand for specialty chemicals and continuous expansion of the automotive & aerospace industry that is boosting the demand for ECH in this region.

Key Players of the market –

DAISO Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Kashima Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, Spolchemie AS, Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries (Hexion), Sumitomo Chemicals and Spolchemie AS.

Buy this report now – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epichlorohydrin-ech-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Epichlorohydrin market according to Raw Materials, End-use, Application, and Region:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Bio-based

Petro-based

End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Paints and Coatings

Wind turbine

Composites

Construction

Adhesives

Electrical and electronics

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Epoxy resins

Water treatment chemicals

Synthetic Glycerin

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epichlorohydrin-ech-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.co.ck/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Related Reports :

Hydraulic Fluid Market

Live Vaccines Market

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market

Central Venous Catheters Market

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market

Surgical Sealants & Adhesives Market

Tactile Sensor Market