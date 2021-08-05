Monopropylene Glycol Market 2027 | Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Regional Outlook – Reports And Data

The Global Monopropylene Glycol Market is forecast to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Monopropylene Glycol (MPG) is a clear, colorless, odorless, hygroscopic, water-soluble, industrial and commercial chemical and viscous liquid. Monopropylene Glycol is mostly used in the manufacture of non-ionic detergents which are used in the petroleum, sugar-refining, and paper-making industries and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent the production of high-performance unsaturated polyester resins used in paints and varnishes. Shampoos, soaping agent, bubble baths, baby wipes, and moisturizer in make-up are some of its applications in cosmetics production. The continuous expansion of the cosmetics & personal care products, paint & coatings, inks, anti-freezing and industrial coolants, hydraulic fluids, and detergents are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. Growing demand for excipients in pharmaceutical industries for long term stabilization of the medicines, the growth is being mobilized substantially.

Monopropylene Glycol Market Size – USD 1.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for monopropylene glycol in the consumer goods & pharmaceutical applications.

Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the growth highest rate of 5.9% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in cosmetics & personal care products coupled with the extensive demand for MPG coolant in industrial heat sink and internal combustion engine especially in regions like India and China.

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Major Players of the market –

Key participants include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Airedale Chemical, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Huntsman Corporation, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Solventis Ltd, and Banner Chemicals Limited.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global monopropylene glycol market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, source, applications, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2016-2027)

Direct Solvent

Chemical Intermediate

Chemical Reagents

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2016-2027)

Propylene Oxide

Glycerol

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2016-2027)

Consumer Goods

Paints & Coatings

Industrial Use

Foods & Pharmaceuticals

Others

