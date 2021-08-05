Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market To Reach USD 9.17 Billion Says – Reports And Data

The Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market is forecast to reach USD 9.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Styrene-Butadiene rubber (SBR) is one of the commonly used synthetic rubber consisting of butadiene and styrene monomers.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

The Styrene Butadiene Rubber market held a market share of USD 4.97 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.0% during the forecast period.

In context to Raw materials, the Styrene segment held a considerable market share of 25.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Styrene segment is attributed to the fact that, as natural rubbers, these synthetic rubbers also require a degree of hardness along with bonding and wearing characteristics that can be catered with the help of this raw material, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

In regards to the region, Europe held 22.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is resultant of expanding construction industry and well-established automotive sector that supports the growth of the market in this region.

Key participants include Sinopec, Lanxess, Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Eastman, JSR Corporation, LG Chemicals, SIBUR, Dynasol Elastomer, and LCY Chemicals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) market according to Raw materials, Product, Application, and Region:

Raw materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Butadiene

Styrene

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Emulsion Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Tire

Polymer modification

Footwear

Adhesive and sealant

Others

