Hyaluronic Acid Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Hyaluronic Acid market is expected to reach USD 15.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing applications of hyaluronic acid among the end-user industries.

Growing demand for dermal fillers is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the human body, with the maximum concentrations in the skin, joints, and eyes. Hyaluronic acid helps in keeping skin hydrated by retaining the moisture in the skin. Injectable hyaluronic acid is deployed for the reduction of the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, facial folds, and to provide volume to the lips, among others. These factors are causative of the increasing market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hyaluronic acid market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

High Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid

Middle Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid

Low Molecular Weight Hyaluronic Acid

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dermal Fillers

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmology

Food Additives

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, the aged population across the globe will rise from 12% to 22% of the total global population. Owing to this, the incidence of target conditions such as osteoarthritis, among others, is expected to grow and, in return, will boom the market demand. An increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe also supports the adoption of the product.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, high molecular weight hyaluronic acid held a considerable market in 2018. It possesses molecules equal to and larger than 1,500 kD and is unable to pass through the skin barrier. Nevertheless, it creates a film with the skin keratin on evaporation, which aids in moisturizing and enhances its elasticity.

In October 2019, Galderma, a leading market player in skin health emphasizing on developing groundbreaking aesthetic solutions, demonstrated Strong Aesthetic Innovation Pipeline with commencement of Seven New Clinical Studies. The company presents an innovative method to study the flexibility and firmness of hyaluronic acid fillers.

In May 2018, Nestlé Skin Health announced the receiving of the FDA Approval of Restylane® Lyft for Hands, the First and Only Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Dermal Filler for Use in the Back of Hands, for the correction of volume loss in patients over the age of 21.

