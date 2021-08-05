Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global next generation sequencing market was valued at USD 5,793.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19,122.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.9%. Next-generation sequencing non-Sanger based high throughput method of sequencing. Entire next generation sequencing methodology engages a wide range of reagents, kits, equipment, software and tools for the pieces of its entire workflow that includes sample preparation, library preparation & amplification, sequencing, and analysis. Due to the constant innovations in the NGS technologies, there has been a significant decline in the sequencing costs, complexity and turnaround time. Horizons of the NGS applications is expanding, which in turn offers ample opportunities to emerging as well the existing market players.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), collectively constituting a competitive market

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Next Generation Sequencing market in these key regions.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Next Generation Sequencing market on the basis of product and service, technology, application, end user and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pre-sequencing Products and Services Sample Preparation Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control

NGS Consumables

NGS Platforms Illumina



Hiseq Series Hiseq X Ten & HiSeq X Five Miseq Series NextSeq500 MiniSeq NovaSeq iSeq



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Ion PGM Ion Proton Ion Genestudio S5



Ion GeneStudio S5 System Ion GeneStudio S5 Plus System Ion GeneStudio S5 Prime System Pacific Biosciences



Pacbio Sequel Systems Oxford Nanopore Technologies Other Next-generation Platforms



Services for NGS Platforms

Sequencing Services

Exome & Targeted Sequencing and Custom Panels RNA-Seq Whole-genome Sequencing and De Novo Sequencing Other Services



Bioinformatics

NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches NGS Data Analysis Services NGS Storage Management and Cloud Computing Solutions



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Other Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Agricultural and Animal Research

Other Applications

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Academia & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



