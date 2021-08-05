Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global healthcare cybersecurity market size is expected to reach USD 36.97 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is rapid adoption of technology in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research in the field of healthcare cybersecurity is resulting in the advent of additional opportunities for further advancements in software.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

McAfee, LLC, FireEye, Atos SE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortified Health Security, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., and IBM Corporation.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global healthcare cybersecurity market on the basis of threat, application, deployment, end-use and region:

Threat Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Ransomware

Malware and Spyware

Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS)

Phishing and Spear Phishing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Device Security

Endpoint Security

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

On-Premise

Cloud Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Medical Devices

Health Insurance

Hospitals

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



