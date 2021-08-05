Oncology Nutrition Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The Oncology Nutrition Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.52 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.77 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements.
Dietary factors are identified as having a significant impact on cancer risk, with different dietary elements increasing as well as reducing risk. Diet and obesity can be associated with up to 30% to 35% of deaths from cancer, whereas physical inactivity appears to be associated with 7% cancer risk.
About 85% of all cases of cancer are caused by diet and lifestyle. Food is vital. It can contribute to cancer development as well as help the cancer process prevention and management. Clinical outcomes are significantly improved by using Oncology Nutrition as an integrated and holistic approach to cancer.
The latest report extensively assesses this particular business sphere and, simultaneously, elaborates on production and consumption aspects of the market. In the later sections of the report, numerous factors, including market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, have been discussed at length. The authors have meticulously performed the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help the reader clearly interpret the competitive hierarchy of the global Oncology Nutrition market as well as distinguish the top market contenders from the others.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Hormel Foods (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Meiji Holdings (Japan), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danone (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Victus (US), Global Health Products (US) and others.
COVID-19 Impact Assessment
The Oncology Nutrition market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Oncology Nutrition market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.
This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Oncology Nutrition market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.
This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, stages, distribution channel, nutrition support end use and regional analysis.
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers
- Liver Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Head and Neck Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Other Cancers
End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Hospitals
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Stages (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Chemotherapy
- Hormone therapy
- Radiation therapy
- Surgery
- Immunotherapy
- Stem cell transplant
Nutrition Support (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Enteral Nutrition
- Parenteral Nutrition
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Highlights:
- The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.
- It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.
- The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.
- The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.
- The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Oncology Nutrition market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.
- The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.
- Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.
