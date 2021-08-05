Antifungal Drugs Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global antifungal drugs market is expected to reach USD 13.03 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Antifungal drugs are used to treat fungal infections. Rising prevalence of fungal infections and fungal diseases is one of the most significant factors anticipated to boost the market demand in the upcoming years. Though most of the infections caused by fungus are non-fatal in nature but cause great inconvenience in the people suffering from it and as a result would require proper medication for their cure.

An increase in the level of disposable income of the people coupled with increasing awareness towards healthy well-being is likely to boost the growth of the market in the future. An increase in the population of people with weak immunity who are vulnerable to fungal infection and an increase in the elderly population are also forecasted to drive the market in the future.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbott, Sigma-Aldrich, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Astellas Pharma Inc. among others.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Antifungal Drugs market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Antifungal Drugs market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Antifungal Drugs market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Overview of the Antifungal Drugs report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Antifungal Drugs market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global antifungal drugs market on the basis of drug class, dosage form, indication, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Azoles Voriconazole (Vfend) Posaconazole (Noxafil) Clotrimazole (Canesten) Isavuconazole (CRESEMBA) Others

Echinacandins Caspofungin (Cancidas) Micafungin (Mycamine/ Funguard) Others

Polyenes Amphotericin (AmBisome) Others

Allylamines Terbinafine (Lamisil) Others

Others

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liquid or Spray

Shampoo

Gels

Injections

Pills

Creams

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Candidiasis

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Antifungal Drugs market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

