Photomedicine Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

The global Photomedicine market size is estimated to reach USD 551.3 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are technological advancements in medical aesthetics, as well as the development of compact, adaptable, and multi-functional photomedicine equipment. The introduction of photodynamic treatment and fluorescence guided procedures were other significant achievements. Photomedicine is an interdisciplinary field of medicine that studies and applies light to health and diseases induced by light, as well as the use of light to detect, diagnose, and treat diseases. The photomedicine industry is expected to develop in the next years as laser therapy becomes more widely used in cancer treatment and the treatment of skin problems. The growing use of photomedicine to incorporate laser-based targeted therapies that promote precision medicine is a major driver of the market. The market is forecast to develop due to the increasing use of photomedicine technology in aesthetic procedures, as well as the introduction of healthcare reforms with better reimbursement policies.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Photomedicine Market:

THOR Photomedicine Ltd., PhotoMedex Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lumenis and Candela.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the photomedicine market on the basis of device type, application, type of therapy, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020 – 2028)

Lasers

Polychromatic Polarized Light

Full spectrum lights

Lamps

Fluorescent

Dichroic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020 – 2028)

Oncology

Dental

Pain

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020 – 2028)

Heliotherapy

Laser therapy

Photodynamic therapy

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

