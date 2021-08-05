Global Endoscopy Device Market Innovative Marketing Campaigns and Business Intelligence Report

Market Scenario

Global Endoscopy Device Market was valued US$ 25.57 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 40.82 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.02%.

Endoscopy device market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region. Based on end-user hospitals hold the largest market share thank to patient preferring hospitals for endoscopy. In terms of application, endoscopy device market is classified into GI endoscopy, laparoscopy, cystoscopy, bronchoscopy, colonoscopy, and arthroscopy. Globally rising geriatric population and healthcare infrastructure will boost the market.

The rising number of patients of cancers, gastrointestinal, and baby boomer generation are the major drivers of the endoscopy device market. Increasing adoption of innovative endoscopy such as robot-assisted & capsule endoscopy will boost the market in the forecast period and at the same time, a high cost of endoscopy devices and infections from some endoscopes are the growth restraints that companies are working upon.

North America will hold the largest market share due to rising demand for the minimally invasive diagnostic device and inventions of advanced technologies followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in endoscopy device market report are – Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical, Covidien PLC, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Ethicon Endo-Surgery(Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew Plc, Intutive Surgical Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & CO. KG, Pentax Medical Corporation, and Braun Melsungen AG.

The scope of Global Endoscopy Device Market:

Global Endoscopy Device Market By Type:

• Endoscopes

o Endoscopy devices

? By flexibility

? Flexible endoscopes

? Rigid endoscopes

? By type

? Cystoscopes

? Neuroendoscopes

? Urology endoscopes

? Arthroscopes

? Laparoscopes

? OB/GN endoscopes

? Otoscopes

? Laryngoscopes

? Nasopharyngoscopes

? Rhinoscopes

? Gastroscopes

? Colonoscopes

? Bronchoscopes

? Duodenoscopes

? Sigmoidoscopes

? Other endoscopes

o Capsule endoscopy

o Robot-assisted endoscopy

• Visualization & documentation systems

o Light sources

o Camera heads

o Wireless display & monitors

o Endoscopy cameras

o Carts

o Digital documentation systems

o Video processors & video convertors

o Transmitters and receivers

o Others (printers, digital capture systems, recorders, couplers & splitters, and others)

• Mechanical endoscopy equipment

o Endoscopic implants

o Trocars

o Graspers

o Snares

o Biopsy forceps

• Accessories

o Biopsy valves

o Overtubes

o Mouth pieces

o Surgical dissectors

o Needle holders and needle forceps

o Cleaning brushes

o Light cables

o Other endoscopy accessories

• Other endoscopy equipment

o Other electronic endoscopy equipment

? Endoscopy ultrasound (EUS)

? Insufflators

? Endoscopy fluid management systems

? Other endoscopy instruments

Global Endoscopy Device Market By Application:

• Laparoscopy

• Cystoscopy

• Bronchoscopy

• Colonoscopy

• Arthroscopy

• Urology Endoscopy

• Neuroendoscopy

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

• Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy

• ENT Endoscopy

• Others

Global Endoscopy Device Market By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Global Endoscopy Device Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player in Global Endoscopy Device Market:

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Conmed Corporation

• Cook Medical

• Covidien PLC

• Fujifilm Holding Corporation

• Hoya Corporation

• Ethicon Endo-Surgery(Johnson & Johnson)

• Medtronic PLC

• Olympus Corporation

• Stryker Corp.

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Smith & Newphew Plc

• Intutive Surgical Inc.

• KARL STORZ GmbH & CO. KG

• Pentax Medical Corporation

• Braun Melsungen AG