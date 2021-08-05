Scantranx Retail POS and Inventory Management Solution recognized by Corporate Vision Magazine as the Best Cloud Based POS and eCommerce Solutions Company.

Scantranx was named as part of the Corporate Vision magazine’s 2021 Technology Innovator Awards.

United Kingdom – August 4, 2021 – Corporate Vision named Scantranx the winner of Technology Innovator Awards. The award recognizes Scantranx contribution to the growth of small and medium sized businesses through innovation, expertise, and creativity.

“We are happy that our solution is recognized globally as the best in the industry,” says Adetunji Adelakun CEO of Scantranx.

“Now in its sixth year, the Technology Innovator Awards have only grown to encompass a plethora of businesses to showcase their individual achievements and successes in the technology sphere,” says Katherine Benton Awards Coordinator at Corporate Vision.”

To learn more about Scantranx and its unique technology solutions, please visit https://www.scantranx.com

About Scantranx

Scantranx Technologies Inc.is an Information Technology company with focus on Mobile Innovations, and customized software applications for the retail sector. Our platform helps retailers to reduce operational cost and improve their customer experience by adopting Omni-channel retailing in a simple and effective model. Scantranx seamlessly Integrates and synchronizes offline and online sales channels into single easy-to-use platform.

Media Contact

Company Name: Scantranx Technologies Inc.

Contact Person: Media Relations

Phone: +1 888-203-2502

Country: United States

Website: https://www.scantranx.com