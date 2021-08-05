Discover LYRA’s New Back to Black Modest Swimsuit Collection | #SUMMER21

It’s time to rediscover our classics.

We are thrilled to bring you the first of our three Summer 2021 collections, now available in our website — the 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗧𝗼 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 🖤

In the boldest colour of all, our best sellers Sofia Crop, Naila and Alayna will provide you with all the coverage you need while remaining modest and elegant in waters. We hope you like them!

Our chic new Naila swimsuit offers detailing to flatter femininity, with a beautiful ruche waist design and detachable tie, which can be added for a cute waist bow look. The full swimsuit comes complete with matching swim leggings and turban swim cap.

Our elegant new Alayna swimsuit offers a flattering fit-and-flare style, with a wrap waistline design and mandarin collar. The full swimsuit comes complete with matching swim leggings and turban swim cap.

The SOFIA swimsuit offers detailing to flatter femininity.

The full swimsuit option includes all 3 pieces:

Long sleeve cinched ruche waist style swim-top. Includes inner bodysuit feature, for added coverage and bra support. Comes with detachable tie, which can be added for a cute bow look.

Swim leggings: ankle length swim leggings with an elasticated mid waist fit

Fitted chic swim turban, with knot detailing

Our swimwear is made of high quality, quick drying, chlorine resistant fabric. With UPF 50+ protection against UV rays, our swimwear is ideal for use at the pool or beach.

MORE MODESTY? NO PROBLEM.

At LYRA, you will always find options to help you reach your desired level of comfort and modesty through design and innovation.

Complement your Sofia Swim Top with our Modest Swim Skirt for a longer, more modest fit.

Or, if you prefer, you can also complete your look with our Modest Swim Trousers if our Swim Leggings don’t meet your preferred level of modesty.

A little more about LYRA SWIM…

Launched in late 2016, LYRA was born out of our founder Ikram’s struggle to find swimwear that suited her lifestyle. As someone who dressed modestly, and also loved the outdoors, swimming and keeping fit, intertwined with a keen eye for fashion, swimwear that incorporated all of these things was impossible to find.

So she decided to design her own with one ambition:

To make the most beautiful, ethically produced modest swimsuits in the world, using only the finest Italian fabrics.

Since launch we have showcased our designs at London Modest Fashion Week and look to expanding our range with more design savvy, adaptable active wear for the contemporary women.

The LYRA brand appreciates that every woman is different, has a sense of what she feels comfortable in, but doesn’t want to compromise on looking and feeling good, whether that’s lounging by a poolside, kicking it on the beach or going for a swim. LYRA looks to reflect the beliefs and values of women from all walks of life.

Are you impressed? Checkout our modest swimwear collection on our website.