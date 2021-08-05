healthcare claims management market growth to spur with increasing innovations and inventions

Global healthcare claims management market was valued US$ 8.98 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 13.99 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.05%.
Healthcare claims management market is segmented into the component, type, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on the component, healthcare a claims management market is classified into software, hardware, and services. The software is estimated to hold the highest share of the healthcare claims management market due to rising adoption of advanced healthcare claims management software in the market for faster claims processing, easily, and accurate.
In terms of type, healthcare claims management market is divided by integrated solutions and standalone solutions. Integrated solutions will boost the market of healthcare claims management in forecast period due to growing demand for integrated solutions to improving process efficiency and cost efficiency. On the basis of an end user, healthcare a claims management market is segmented by healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and others. Healthcare payers are estimated to hold the largest share of the healthcare a claims management market in the forecast period.
Get Sample PDF Pages now with Some Benefits! https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10502
Rising patient volumes covered under medical insurance and incidents of chromic diseases, increasing developments of advanced technologies & treatments, increasing importance of denials management, expanding health insurance market, increasing government initiatives in providing funding, and declining reimbursement rates are major driving factors of the healthcare claims management market.
In terms of region, North America is estimated to holds largest share of the healthcare claims management market in forecast period due to rising funding for the developments of healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and awareness among patients. Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key playerâ€™s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in healthcare claims management market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., Context 4 Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Conifer Health Solutions, nThrive, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Avaya Inc., Genpact Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Accenture PLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth Inc., Aspect Software, eClinicalWorks, DST Systems, RAM Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, The SSI Group, PLEXIS Healthcare System, and Infor Inc.
The Scope of Report Healthcare Claims Management Market:
Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Component:
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Type:
Integrated
Standalone
Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Delivery Mode:
On-premise
Cloud-based
Web-based
Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by End User:
Healthcare Payers
Healthcare providers
Others
Global Healthcare Claims Management Market, by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
You can Buy This Report from Here @https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/10502/Single
Key Players, Global Healthcare Claims Management Market:
Cerner Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Optum
Inc.
Context 4 Healthcare
Quest Diagnostics
GE Healthcare
Conifer Health Solutions
nThrive
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Avaya Inc.
Genpact Limited
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
Accenture PLC
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Athenahealth Inc.
Aspect Software
eClinicalWorks
DST Systems
RAM Technologies
Quest Diagnostics
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions
The SSI Group
PLEXIS Healthcare System
Infor Inc.