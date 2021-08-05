Gas Treatment marketgrowth graph to witness upward trajectory during 2018-2026

Global Gas Treatment market was valued US$ 3.56 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5.20 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4.85 % during a forecast period.

Global Gas Treatment market is segmented by type, by application, and by region. Gas Treatment market is segmented into Amines and Non-amines. Acid gas removal and Dehydration are application segment of Gas Treatment market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The gas treatment is used in the removal of hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide gases from the natural gas stream and from crude oil during refining stages. The increasing demand for natural gas in various regions will boost the demand for gas treatment application.

On the basis of type, the amines segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the gas treatment market, during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The amine segment is anticipated to dominate the gas treatment chemicals market during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for acid-gas treatment in end-use industries.

The acid gas removal segment is projected to lead the gas treatment market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Gas treatment is widely used in oil & gas processing.

The Asia Pacific gas treatment chemicals market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of both, value as well as volume. Rise in the number of industries, increase in global population, rapid urbanization, easy availability of low-cost labour, and affordable raw material prices in the Asia Pacific are key factors that are anticipated to fuel the gas treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

BASF, Huntsman, Ecolab Inc., DOW Chemical Company, Eunisell Chemicals, Triton, DeltaLangh, Algoma Central Corporation, Fuji Electric, Marine Exhaust Technology, SAACKE, Yara, Alfa Laval, DuPont are key players included in the Global Gas Treatment market.

The Scope of Global Gas Treatment Market:

Global Gas Treatment Market by Type:

Amines

Non-amines

Global Gas Treatment Market by Application:

Acid gas removal

Dehydration

Global Gas Treatment Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Gas Treatment Market Report:

BASF

Huntsman

Ecolab Inc.

DOW Chemical Company

Eunisell Chemicals

Triton

DeltaLangh

Algoma Central Corporation

Fuji Electric

Marine Exhaust Technology

SAACKE

Yara

Alfa Laval

