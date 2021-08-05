Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market size estimated to grow substantially during forecast timeline

Global negative pressure wound therapy market was valued US$ 2.20 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 3.10 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.38% during forecast period.



Global negative pressure wound therapy market is segmented into a product, wound type, end-use, and region. On the basis of product, a market is divided into conventional NPWT, single-use NPWT. Based on wound type, a market is segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, burn wound. According to end-use, a market is classified by hospitals, home care setting. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Diabetes is the major cause of leg ulcers such as arterial and diabetic foot ulcers. Increasing occurrence of diabetes across the world is a major concern affecting the target population, as a result of which, the NPWT market is expected to witness rapid growth. Rising old population base is also one of the important market driving factors as they are more predisposed to developing chronic conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. In addition, this population base constitutes bedridden patients who are highly liable to developing pressure ulcers owing to their continued immobility, which is expected to be one of the major contributors for the growth of the market.

The NPWT devices market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to grasp the largest share of the NPWT devices market in 2018. The dominant share of this market segment can be recognized to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetes and the growing elder population. In addition to this, a favorable compensation scenario is estimated to increase the adoption of NPWT devices in this regional segment.



Key players operated in negative pressure wound therapy market are Acelity L.P., Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, ConvaTec Group plc, MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Medela AG, Devon International Group (Devon Medical Products), ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Ltd., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd., SunMed Medical, The Wound Vac Company, LLC., Lohmann & Rauscher, Genadyne, PAUL HARTMANN.

Scope of the Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market:

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By Product:

Conventional NPWT Devices

Single-use NPWT Devices

Accessories

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By Wound Type:

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Ulcers

o Pressure Ulcers

o Venous Ulcers

o Diabetic Foot Ulcers

o Other Ulcers

Burns

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating In Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market:

Acelity L.P., Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

ConvaTec Group plc

MÃ¶lnlycke Health Care AB

Cardinal Health

Medela AG

Devon International Group (Devon Medical Products)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Talley Group Ltd.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

SunMed Medical

The Wound Vac Company, LLC.

Lohmann & Rauscher

Genadyne

PAUL HARTMANN.