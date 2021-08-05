Diving Equipment Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

Global Diving Equipment Market is expected to reach US$3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of about 4 % during a forecast period.

The reported segment of diving equipment market based on type, depth, application, and region. Based on the type, the diving equipment market can be classified into rebreather, exposure suit, and decompression chamber. On the basis of vertical, the diving equipment market can be divided into the oil & gas industry, naval industry, aquaculture industry. In terms of application, the diving equipment market can be segmented into Commercial, Defence, Civil. By region diving equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing admiration of water sports, the upsurge in the income of the people, availability of dive tourism are the major key factors that will have a positive impact on the global diving equipment market during the forecast period. Many travelers pursue to enrich their seaside vocation is also the boost growth in the diving equipment market. Frequent diving accidents and limited range of application platform are the hampers the growth in diving equipment Market.

Global Diving Equipment Market

Based on the type, Rebreather segment is anticipated to lead the diving equipment market owing to the usage of diving equipment in application areas such as commercial and defense. Rebreather diving equipment can offer air under high pressure underwater. The exposure suit segment is projected to prime the diving equipment market during the forecast period owing to it is the most common equipment, which known to practice the high wear & tear.

In terms of the region, North America holds the largest market share in the diving equipment market owing to the increasing demand for diving equipment and the presence of the major key players in this region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during forecast year owing to the rapid oilfield industrialization in developing economies such as China and Austria. Government initiatives in the research development and underwater marine life investigation are the driving growth in the diving equipment market.

Key profiled and analyzed in the report

Scope of the Global Diving Equipment Market:

Diving equipment market, by Type

• Rebreather

• Exposure suit

• Decompression chamber

Diving equipment market, by Application

• Commercial

• Defence

• Civil

Diving equipment market, by vertical

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Naval Industry

• Aquaculture Industry

Diving equipment market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players in Global Diving Equipment Market

• Poseidon Diving System AB

• American Underwater Products, Inc.

• Aqua Lung International

• Johnson Outdoors Inc.

• Mares S.p.A

• Cressi Sub s.p.a

• Beuchat

• AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

• H2Odyssey

• Dive Rite

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Apollo Military

• Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd

• Atlantis Dive

• James Fisher

• SMP

• Northern Diver Military

• Haux-life-support

• Comanex

• Cobham plc

• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.