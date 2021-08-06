Frozen Food Packaging Market Overview,Size Analysis & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

Shifting consumer preference towards ready-made meals and convenience food products is a key factor driving revenue growth of the frozen food packaging market

The global Frozen Food Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 60.58 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid global food packaging market revenue growth can be attributed to shifting consumer preference towards ready-made meals and convenience food products. Increasing global population, rise in disposable income, and improving standards of living of consumers in developing countries are factors contributing significantly to rising demand for frozen food, and this is driving rapid demand for frozen food packaging solutions and materials.

Market Size – USD 39.78 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investment for development of effective packaging solutions

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in development of more efficient packaging solutions as packaging plays a significant role in the frozen foods sector. Frozen food packaging solutions help to protect integrity of food products and can also serve to carry printed details of contents and promotional messages and labels. Frozen food packaging solutions help to prevent spoilage and dehydration of food contents and extend shelf life of food products. Packaging solutions for frozen food is moisture resistant, puncture resistant, leak-proof, and durable enough to resist heavy drop weight. The frozen food packaging companies are increasingly utilizing plastic packaging due to excellent barrier properties to protect contents from external factors such as moisture, oxygen, or light.

Top Key Players:

ProAmpac LLC,

Sonoco Products Company,

American Packaging Corporation,

Amcor plc,

Berry Global, Inc.,

Cascades Inc.,

Sealed Air Corporation,

Smurfit Kappa Group,

Sabert Corporation,

and WestRock Company.

Types:

Bags

Boxes

Trays

Tubs and Cups

Pouches

Wrappers

Others

Channel outlook:

Paper & Paperboards

Plastics

Metals

Others

