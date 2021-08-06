Vinyl Ester Resins Market Overview, Trends, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Reports and Data’s latest report, titled “Global Vinyl Ester Resins Market,” thoroughly studies the global Vinyl Ester Resins market to offer accurate market projections such as forecast market size and value, revenue share, and market revenue growth rate. The report is a descriptive summary of the Vinyl Ester Resins business sphere and offers an in-depth study of the key market trends and growth prospects. It identifies the top products and services offered by this industry and analyzes their application scope and end-use industries. The report presents key industry statistics in a tabular format to help readers gain viable insights into the Vinyl Ester Resins industry and its core mechanisms.
Leading companies operating in the global Vinyl Ester Resins market are:
- Ashland
- Interplastic Corporation
- Changzhou Tianma Group
- Sino Polymer
- Swancor
- Reichhold
- Showa Denko
- DSM
- Hexion
- Fuchem
- AOC Resins
The report also provides details about segments in the global Vinyl Ester Resins market.
Market segment analysis:
Type Outlook:
- Bisphenol A Vinyl Ester
- Novolac Vinyl Ester
- Flame Retardant Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Phenolic Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Brominated Fire Retardant Vinyl Ester
- Elastomer Modified Vinyl Ester
- High Crosslinking Density Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- Flexible Epoxy Vinyl Ester
- PU Modified Epoxy Vinyl Ester
Application Outlook:
- Pipes & Tanks
- FGD & Precipitators
- FRP Products
- Binders
- Concrete Lining
- Anti-corrosive Coatings
- Wind Energy
- Water Pipes
- Marine
- Building & Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Others
Regional Outlook:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
