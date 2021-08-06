Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview,Size, Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2027

Market Size – USD 3.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.28%, Market Trends – High demand in the Packaging industry.

The global Biodegradable Plastics Market is forecast to reach USD 9.85 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The production of biodegradable plastics is generally using renewable raw materials. The Biodegradable Plastics market is being fueled by constant regulations imposed on single-use plastics, due to the environmental concerns such as the occupation of space in landfills forever. These wastes are consisting of mostly toxic materials. The burning of these materials breeds toxicity in the environment; such factors promote biodegradable plastic use and result in high demand.

The increasing awareness among the masses has resulted in the adoption of eco-friendly technology, rising awareness of ill-effects of conventional plastics bringing about a revolutionary demand from the end-user. The packaging sector has seen the most significant switch to biodegradable plastic. The packaging sector needs to comply with stringent governmental regulations, which has resulted in substantial changes in the manufacturing and raw material of the packaging industry.

The industry is facing specific challenges; there is no clear distinction between bio-degradable plastic, hence with the inclusion of non-biodegradable plastic in biodegradable landfills beats the purpose of biodegradability. The high cost of biodegradable plastics is one of the factors that may restrain the Biodegradable Plastics market growth. Considering the economic slowdown, the depleting disposable income may pose a threat to the growth of the Biodegradable Plastics market. Biodegradable plastics decompose over time, but they require specific conditions for decomposition, which may not be available in every landfill; this raises questions about biodegradable plastics’ efficiency.

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Illustrated in the Regional Analysis:

Regional contribution to the overall market revenue

Forecast revenue share of each regional market

Vital information and data related to the production and consumption rates in all the regions

Factors driving the regional market growth over the forecast period

Leading products and application segments in each regional market

Presence of key market competitors in each of these regions

Types:

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

PHA

Others

End-Use:

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Others

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

NatureWorks,

BASF SE,

Total Corbion PLA,

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation,

Biome Bioplastics,

Bio-On, Novamont S.P.A,

Plantic Technologies,

Danimer Scientific,

and Toray Industries,

among others.

