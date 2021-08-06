Additive Manufacturing Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% – Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Increasing adoption of Additive Manufacturing in automotive and aerospace industry is projected to stimulate market demand.

The global Additive Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 23.33 billion by 2026, growing at a high rate of 14.4%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing government support to enhance additive manufacturing technology across various regions is a key factor influencing market demand. For instance: America Makes, the leading national program in the US, that has been exclusively committed for research in additive manufacturing (3D printing technology), was supported by a USD 90 million financing from the government and business and non-benefit divisions.

Market Size – USD 7.97 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.4%, Market Trends – Development of new and improved 3D Printing technologies and materials

Additive manufacturing has several advantages such as lower resource requirement, faster production cycle, flexible design, and substantial savings on tooling over traditional manufacturing technologies such as injection molding, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining, and vacuum casting. After more than 25 years of development, the market is finally moving into the production phase. Over the forecasted period, businesses alongside the price chain in a variety of industries are now trying hard to capitalize on this fast-paced market. Different metals such as titanium, steel, nickel, aluminum, and cobalt alloys which have various properties are used to make high-performance parts, specifically in the aerospace industry.

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Illustrated in the Regional Analysis:

Regional contribution to the overall market revenue

Forecast revenue share of each regional market

Vital information and data related to the production and consumption rates in all the regions

Factors driving the regional market growth over the forecast period

Leading products and application segments in each regional market

Presence of key market competitors in each of these regions

Types:

Metals

Thermoplastics

Ceramics

Others

End-Use:

Aerospace

Medical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Construction

Others

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

3D Systems Inc., General Electric, EnvisionTEC, Mcor Technologies Ltd., Optomec Inc., Stratasys Ltd, EOS GmbH, The ExOne Company and MakerBot Industries, LLC.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

AM materials such as Metals and Thermoplastics acquired the largest share in the market with revenues of USD 3.7 billion and USD 3.4 billion respectively, in 2018.

Stereolithography technology dominated the AM market with a value of 1.1 billion n 2018.

Manufacturing industry is expected to benefit largely with the application of AM technology during the forecast period, with a whopping 33% market share by 2026.

The medical industry is projected to be among one of the fastest growing application of the Additive Manufacturing with a CAGR of 16.1%. Medical equipment manufacturers are using the wide scope of high-quality and biocompatible 3D printing materials to create tissues and organoids, surgical tools, patient-specific surgical models and custom-made prosthetics.

The North American region is dominated the market in 2018, with a share of 43% in 2018. Presence of AM industry giants in the region supports the growth of technology and number of patents.

