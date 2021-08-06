Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Overview, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020–2026

Rising emergence to reduce emissions along with the features of light weight and functional integrated partsare the major factors influencing market growth.

The global Additive Manufacturing With Metal Powders Market is expected to reach USD 50.65 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing demand in the automotive industry globally. Based on statistics, Affordable Manufacturing cost is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. High customer Requirements and Global Enhanced demand from aerospace and automation industryare also significant factors stimulating market demand.

Market Size – USD 16.51 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trends Global rise in the automotive industry

The term Additive manufacturing is also known as the fabrication of objects through the deposition of a material by using a print head, nozzle, along with another printer technology. Additive manufacturing with metal powders is the process of joining elements to make objects from 3D model data, usually layer upon layer, as exposed to subtractive production methodologies such as machining.

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% in the forecast period. Increasing growth of technologies in the region has created a growth opportunity for the increasing growth of the market. Manufacturers have been focusing on bringing out new technologies.

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Illustrated in the Regional Analysis:

Regional contribution to the overall market revenue

Forecast revenue share of each regional market

Vital information and data related to the production and consumption rates in all the regions

Factors driving the regional market growth over the forecast period

Leading products and application segments in each regional market

Presence of key market competitors in each of these regions

Types:

Plastic

Metal

Alloy

Application:

Aerospace

Automotives

Medical

Energy & utilities

Oil & gas

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

AP&C, 3D Systems, ATI Metals, AddUp Solutions (Fives/Michelin), Additive Industries, Alcoa/Arconic, Concept Laser, Arcam, Carpenter, EOS.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Alloy is projected to be one of the fastest growing Product of the market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% in the forecast period.

Expanding influence towards light weight and functionally combined parts in automotive and aerospace industry to reduce environmental impact along with biodegradable implants for medical treatments is expected to drive additive manufacturing (AM) with metal powders market growth. Increased usage of AM in fabrication of aerospace, end-use products in automotive, oil & gas, dental restorations, and medical implants should propel technology demand.

North American market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14% in the coming years. The usage of smart phones and penetration of IoT is considered to be one of the leading factors of the market growth.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

