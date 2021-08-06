Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Growing at 5.3% CAGR to Hit USD 4,934.6 million by 2026

Increasing growth of food industry and pharmaceutical in emerging economics fuel the growth of the macrogol/polyethylene glycol market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market was valued at USD 3,212.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,934.6 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3%. Macrogol have been shown to provide water solubility and biocompatibility in medicines and different applications, and the ability to attach a range of reactive functional groups to the terminal positions of these polymers has greatly increased their utility. For instance, Macrogol 400 is very hydrophilic, which renders it a useful ingredient in drug formulations to augment the solubility and bioavailability of weakly water-soluble drugs.

Market Size – USD 3212.1 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Increasing use in Cancer therapy.

The pharmaceutical industry is the emerging segment in this industry due to the fact of growing the manufacturing of eye drops and laxatives coupled with the increase of the pharmaceutical industry has improved the use of macrogol as a solvent which will force to increase the market growth in future. Besides, rising demand for water-based coatings and paints for utility in automobile and development industries has additionally elevated the demand for macrogol/polyethylene glycol. This will additionally have an on affect the market positively.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1707

Top Key Players:

BASF, Sigma Aldrich, DOW Chemical Company, Lotte Chemical, Ineos, Croda, Liaoning Oxiranchem, Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical Plant, Shanghai Bronkow Chemical, and Oxiteno. BASF

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The PEG-3350 segment is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This grade is used for short-term relief of constipation as well as for long-term use in constipation of various causes, including in multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease patients (an oftenoverlooked non-motor symptom) as well as constipation caused by pharmaceutical drugs such as opioids and anticholinergics.

Chronic constipation is a common disorder, affecting between 2-35% of the population, according to a recent report from European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences. It is characterized by dry feces and infrequent excretions from the body. Macrogol improves stool frequency and consistency, thus making it a suitable drug to treat chronic constipation.

Types:

PEG 200

PEG 400

PEG 3350

PEG 4000

PEG 6000

PEG 8000

Others

End Use:

Pharmaceutical Uses

Veterinary Health

Biotechnology

Biomedical

Other end uses

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1707

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Report includes major TOC points:

Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Macrogol/Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/macrogol-polyethylene-glycol-peg-market

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook

Read More Related Reports:

Aseptic Packaging Market Outlook

Biodegradable Plastics Market Share

Plastic Caps & Closures Market Segmentation

Fungicides MarketGrowth

Thermal Interface Materials Market Segmentation

Kraft Paper Market Outlook

Text Mining Market Forecast

Tactile Sensor Market Worth

Global uPVC Market Demand

Tow Prepreg Market Outlook