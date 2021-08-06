Formulation Additives Market Overview, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Analysis, For 2020–2027

Market Size – USD 20.56 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trends –Research for eco-friendly products

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Formulation Additives Market was valued at USD 20.56 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 33.34 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 %. Formulation additives are extensively used to adjust the qualities of the adhesive formulation, which helps in improving the efficiency, durability and appearance of the product. Formulation additives are also used to enhance the building structures and reduce the need for maintenance. They are widely used in adhesive and sealant application. The demand for formulation additives is rapidly increasing due to its increasing use in number of industries. The global formulation additives market is propelled by number of factors such as increasing use of formulation additives in construction and transportation industries, rising demand for formulation additives in oil & gas manufacturing, food & beverage. However, increasing prices of raw materials is a major hindrance for the growth of global formulation market.

Increasing use of formulation additives in construction and transportation industries, rising demand for formulation additives in oil & gas manufacturing, food & beverage are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Formulation Additives during forecast period.

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Illustrated in the Regional Analysis:

Regional contribution to the overall market revenue

Forecast revenue share of each regional market

Vital information and data related to the production and consumption rates in all the regions

Factors driving the regional market growth over the forecast period

Leading products and application segments in each regional market

Presence of key market competitors in each of these regions

Types:

Defoamers

Rheology modifiers

Others

End-Use:

Construction

Industrial & Oil & Gas

Transportation

Furniture & Flooring

Food & Beverage

Others (pharmaceutical, printing, cosmetics)

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

BASF,

Eastman,

Evonik,

BYK Additives,

Dow,

Cabot,

Allnex,

Münzing,

Arkema,

Honeywell,

Momentive

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising urbanization in upcoming economies

3.2. Increasing population

Chapter 4. Formulation Additives Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Formulation Additives Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Formulation Additives Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Formulation Additives Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Increasing use in construction and transportation industries

4.4.1.2. Extensive use in oil & gas manufacturing, food and beverage industries

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Increasing prices of raw materials

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Formulation Additives Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.8. Formulation Additives PESTEL Analysis

