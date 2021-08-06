The global market for packaging printing is projected to grow from USD 115.13 billion in 2015 to reach USD 192.75 billion by 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 4.9%. The packaging printing market is driven by factors such as growing demand for sustainable printing, increasing demand for flexible packaging, cost effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste.

The growing healthcare industry and the popularity of using convenient packaging are major drivers of the packaging printing market. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of packaging printing in packaging products. Packaging printing not being suitable for heavy items is the strongest restraint for the industry.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107772

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Packaging Printing Market by Printing Ink, Printing Technology, Material, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

The digital printing technology of the printing technology segment is projected to grow at the highest between 2016 and 2021. The excellent print-ability and aesthetic appeal will drive the market of the digital printing technology in the packaging printing market. The digital printing is highly preferred in the for packaging printing; in personal care & cosmetics products, because of its aesthetic appeal facility to attract consumers at point point-of of-sale (POS).

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest consumer for packaging printing, followed by Japan. China, with its growing food & beverage and healthcare industries, is expected to drive the packaging printing market. Japan, with its growing inclination toward convenient products, is expected to impact the packaging printing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Breakdown of primaries

Primary interviews were conducted with a number of industry experts in order to collect data related to different aspects of packaging printing. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 43%, Tier 2 – 33%, Tier 3 – 24%

• By Designation: C level – 40%, Manager level – 35%, Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, Asia-Pacific – 25%, Rest of the World – 15%

The various suppliers of packaging printing and related products in the report are as follows:

1. HP Inc. (U.S.)

2. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

3. Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

4. Mondi PLC (South Africa)

5. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (U.S.)

6. Eastman Kodak Co. (U.S.)

7. Xeikon N.V. (Netherlands)

8. Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd. (U.K.)

9. WS Packaging Group, Inc. (U.S.)

10. Traco Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.)

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the packaging printing market size on the basis of printing inks, printing technology, format, packaging type, end-use industry, and region. The study analyzes competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, contracts, and joint ventures; , mergers & acquisitions; expansions; , new product developments; , and research & development activities in the packaging printing market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 STUDY SCOPE 20

1.3.1 PERIODIZATION CONSIDERED 20

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED 21

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 21

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 21

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 22

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 22

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 23

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 23

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 24

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 24

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary interviews 25

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 25

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 28

2.4 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION 29

2.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 29

2.5.1 ASSUMPTIONS 29

2.5.2 LIMITATIONS 30

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 31

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 36

4.1 PACKAGING PRINTING MARKET GROWTH 36

4.2 PACKAGING PRINTING MARKET, BY PRINTING TECHNOLOGY 37

4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC PACKAGING PRINTING MARKET, BY COUNTRY & PRINTING TECHNOLOGY 38

4.4 PACKAGING PRINTING MARKET SIZE, BY REGION 39

4.5 PACKAGING PRINTING MARKET, BY KEY COUNTRY 39

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 40

5.1 INTRODUCTION 40

5.2 MARKET EVOLUTION 40

5.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION 41

