The global industrial packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 58.8 billion in 2020 to USD 72.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The global industrial packaging industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for food & beverage and pharmaceutical products worldwide, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for sustainable, and durable protective packaging for pharmaceutical industry is another key factor contributing towards the increasing growth of the industrial packaging market over the next few years.

The corrugated boxes segment is expected to lead the global industrial packaging market by 2025. It is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the demand for corrugated boxes can be attributed to the rise in the demand for lightweight and convenient packaging solutions across end-use industries. The growth of the corrugated boxes segment will be supported by the increase in demand from the manufacturers in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and growth of the e-commerce sector during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Industrial Packaging Market by Product type, Material, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Pharmaceutical is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the industrial packaging market. The demand for industrial packaging in the pharmaceutical industry, is expected to remain robust as hospitals, drugs, and PPE manufacturers are responding to the crisis. The demand for household essentials, healthcare, and medical goods is not expected to decrease dramatically, and retail distribution for these types of products through online delivery can be expected to increase. This in turn, boosts the demand for industrial packaging solutions for the timely delivery of raw materials and finished goods to their respective end users. Hence, high demand is expected for industrial packaging in the pharmaceutical segment during the projected period.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand for the industrial packaging products from countries such as China, India, and Japan. Rising demand for food & horticulture, particularly in China and India, is expected to fuel the growth of the industrial packaging market in the region. An increase in the usage of bulk packaging products for snacks, grains, and fresh produce, has resulted in high demand for industrial packaging in the food & beverage segment.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the industrial packaging market.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level: 40%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 25%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East & Africa: 15%, and South America: 5%

The global industrial packaging market comprises major manufacturers, such as Greif Inc. (US), Amcor (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Mondi (South Africa), Sonoco (US), International Paper (US), Orora Limited (Australia), Sigma Plastics Group (US), and Mauser Packaging Solutions (Germany).

Research Coverage

The market study covers the industrial packaging market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on product type, material, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the industrial packaging market.

1 INTRODUCTION 27

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 27

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 27

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 28

FIGURE 1 INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION 28

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 28

1.3.2 REGIONS COVERED 29

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED 29

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 29

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 29

1.7 LIMITATION 30

1.8 SUMMARY OF CHANGES 30

TABLE 1 SUMMARY OF CHANGES MADE IN THE REVAMPED VERSION 30

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 32

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 32

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 32

FIGURE 2 APPROACH 1 (BOTTOM-UP, BASED ON REGIONAL MARKET) 32

FIGURE 3 APPROACH 2 (TOP-DOWN, BASED ON PRODUCT TYPE, MARKET SHARE,

BY REGION) 33

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 34

FIGURE 4 INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION 34

FIGURE 5 KEY MARKET INSIGHTS 35

FIGURE 6 LIST OF STAKEHOLDERS INVOLVED AND BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY INTERVIEWS 35

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS 36

2.4.1 ASSUMPTIONS 36

2.4.2 LIMITATIONS 36

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 37

FIGURE 7 CORRUGATED BOXES TO BE THE FASTEST-GROWING PRODUCT TYPE IN INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET 38

FIGURE 8 FOOD & BEVERAGE TO BE THE LARGEST APPLICATION IN THE INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET 39

FIGURE 9 APAC LED THE INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET IN 2019 40

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 41

4.1 EMERGING ECONOMIES TO WITNESS A RELATIVELY HIGHER DEMAND FOR INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING 41

FIGURE 10 EMERGING ECONOMIES OFFER ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD 41

4.2 APAC: INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION AND COUNTRY 42

FIGURE 11 CHINA WAS THE LARGEST MARKET FOR INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING IN APAC IN 2019 42

4.3 INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 42

FIGURE 12 CORRUGATED BOXES PRODUCT TYPE TO LEAD THE INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET 42

4.4 INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION 43

FIGURE 13 FOOD & BEVERAGE TO BE THE LARGEST APPLICATION IN THE INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET BY 2025 43

4.5 INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET, BY COUNTRY 43

FIGURE 14 INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET IN INDIA IS PROJECTED TO GROW AT THE HIGHEST CAGR 43

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 44

5.1 INTRODUCTION 44

5.2 EVOLUTION 44

FIGURE 15 EVOLUTION OF INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING 45

5.3 MARKET DYNAMICS 45

FIGURE 16 DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, AND CHALLENGES IN THE INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET 45

5.3.1 DRIVERS 46

5.3.1.1 Increasing demand for plastic sacks 46

5.3.1.2 Rise in demand for industrial packaging from construction and chemical industries 46

5.3.1.3 High optimization in package size 46

5.3.2 RESTRAINTS 47

5.3.2.1 Low ultra-violet resistance of FIBCs 47

5.3.2.2 Volatility in raw material prices 47

FIGURE 17 CRUDE OIL PRICE TREND 48

5.3.2.3 Stringent packaging regulations 48

5.3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 49

5.3.3.1 Globalization and international trade 49

5.3.3.2 Rising demand for industrial packaging from APAC region 49

5.3.3.3 Rise in product innovation for industrial packaging 50

5.3.4 CHALLENGES 50

5.3.4.1 Pricing pressure for small manufacturers 50

5.3.4.2 Recycling and environmental concerns associated with industrial packaging 50

