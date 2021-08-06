The global metalized flexible packaging market size is estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the market include an increase in demand for longer shelf life of products and increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging. However, volatile raw material cost restrains the market growth. Moreover, sustainable and new metalized flexible packaging are expected to propel the market for metalized flexible packaging

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the market for metalized flexible packaging manufacturers catering to the personal care other products which were not considered as essential. Moreover, most of the global companies operating in this market are based in the Asia Pacific, US, and European countries, which are adversely affected by the pandemic. These companies having their manufacturing units in China and other Asian countries are also severely affected. Therefore, disruptions in the supply chain have resulted in hampering production units due to a lack of raw materials and workforce.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-114086

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type, Structure, Packaging Type, End-Use Industry, Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Demand from the FMCG and fresh food segments: People are resorting to panic-buying and bulk stocking over the fear of lockdowns. More people are ordering daily staples and fresh food through online channels, with increasing preference for flexible packaging. The demand for metalized flexible packaging in the healthcare sector is expected to remain robust as hospitals and drugs manufacturers respond to the crisis. The demand for metalized flexible packaging in pharmaceutical and healthcare goods is not expected to decrease dramatically, and retail distribution for these types of products through online delivery can be expected to increase.

Aluminum foil based flexible packaging is the largest application segment of the metalized flexible packaging market of the global metalized flexible packaging market by material type. Aluminum foil based flexible packaging with single or multilayered plastics is widely used for the packaging of fresh and processed meat, poultry, and fish, as they provide better hygiene and increases product shelf-life. They are extensively used in the food & beverage and healthcare sectors for packaging of products, such as cheese cubes and for making blister packs. Aluminum is relatively light and provides a strong barrier against light and chemicals. It is impermeable and easy to work into a variety of formats, depending on its thickness.

The pouches segment is expected to lead the overall flexible plastic packaging market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The flexible plastic packaging market has witnessed a significant increase in the demand for pouches, mainly for food packaging, as it increases the visibility of the product and extends the product shelf life. There is increasing use of plastic pouches in e-commerce and offline retail sectors owing to its less space requirement on the shelf.

Based on the end-use industry, the metalized flexible packaging market is segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, pet food, and others. The others segment of metalized flexible packaging includes agriculture, oil & lubricants and consumer goods. the food end-industry contributed the largest share to the metalized flexible packaging market in 2019. The demand for metallized film is high due to the rising demand for packaged food products. The demand for longer shelf life of food products such as meat, milk, and cheese, is expected to drive the metallized film market. Rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of food and growing demand for convenience food has led to the increased use of metallized film in food & beverage packaging applications.

By region, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the second largest share of the global metalized flexible packaging market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Factors such as rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing middle-class population are expected to drive the demand for packaging, which in turn, will support the growth of the metallized film market in the region.

Breakdown of primary interviews for the report on the METALIZED FLEXIBLE PACKAGING market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 16%, Tier 2 –36%, and Tier 3 – 48%

• By Designation – C-Level – 12%, D-Level Executives – 28%, and Others – 60%

• By Region –Europe – 36%, North America – 28%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East & Africa–12% and South America– 4%

Amcor Limited (Australia), Huhtamaki (Finland), Mondi Group (UK), Sealed Air Corp. (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), Polyplex Corporation Limited (India), Transcontinental Inc. (Canada) Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Uflex Limited (India), Celplast Metallized Products Limited (Canada), Dunmore (US), and Polinas (Turkey) and among others.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. With these insights, the study discusses the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the metalized flexible packaging market.

The report provides insights on the following:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various products of metalized flexible packaging offered by top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming developments in the metalized flexible packaging market, R&D activities, and new applications

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets across different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the metalized flexible packaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the metalized flexible packaging market

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 INTRODUCTION 38

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 38

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 38

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 38

FIGURE 1 MARKET SEGMENTATION 38

1.4 REGIONS COVERED 39

1.5 METALIZED FLEXIBLE PACKAGING MARKET: INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS 39

FIGURE 2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 39

1.6 CURRENCY 40

1.7 UNIT CONSIDERED 40

1.8 STAKEHOLDERS 40

1.9 LIMITATIONS AND RISKS 40

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 41

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 41

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 41

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 41

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 42

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 42

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary interviews 43

2.1.2.3 Key industry insights 43

2.2 BASE NUMBER CALCULATION 44

FIGURE 3 BASE NUMBER CALCULATION – APPROACH 1 44

FIGURE 4 BASE NUMBER CALCULATION – APPROACH 2 44

FIGURE 5 BASE NUMBER CALCULATION – APPROACH 3 45

FIGURE 6 BASE NUMBER CALCULATION – APPROACH 4 45

2.3 FORECAST NUMBER CALCULATION 45

2.4 MARKET ENGINEERING PROCESS 46

2.4.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 46

FIGURE 7 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION: TOP-DOWN APPROACH 46

2.4.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 46

