Nitrobenzene Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The Global Nitrobenzene market is forecast to reach USD 12.28 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nitrobenzene can be defined as an organic compound that is considered to be an important industrial. It is produced in large quantities for industrial uses like in the automotive sector and construction industry. A large portion of the organic compound manufactured in the United States is used to produce aniline. It is also applicable for producing lubricating oils like those applied in machinery and motors. A certain portion of this compound is also used to produce drugs, dyes, synthetic rubber, and pesticides.

Major Players of the market :

BASF SE, Aromsyn Co., Lt, Bann Quimica Ltd, Huntsman Corporation, Finetech Industry Limited, The Chemours Company, Shandong Jinling Chemical Co, The Dow Chemical Company, Tianjin Elong Co, Ltd, Yantai Wanhua Polyurethane Co Ltd, and Covestro.

In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the continuous expansion of the healthcare sector, rising demand for the compound from the agriculture sector, which is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

Request a free sample of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2846

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Nitrobenzene market held a market share of USD 9.64 Billion in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.2% during the forecast period.

In regards to Application, the Aniline Production segment held a significant share of the market of more than 80.0% in 2020, with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Aniline segment is its wide arena of use ranging from rubber chemicals, explosives, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and dyes, wherein it is used as a precursor.

In regards to the region, North America held more than 20.0% of the market in 2020, with a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The presence of well-established chemical industry and growing pharmaceutical sector is supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

Avail discount on this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2846

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nitrobenzene market according to Grade, Application, End-user, and Region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Agriculture grade

Technical grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Aniline Production

Synthetic Rubber Production

Pesticides Production

Paint Solvent

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Automotive

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nitrobenzene-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.vu/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Related Reports :

Ammonium Phosphate Market

Ceramic Tiles Market

Awning Market

Industrial Absorbents Market

Oilfield Chemicals Market

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market

EMI Shielding Market