The peracetic acid market is projected to grow from USD 813 million in 2020 to USD 1,685 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6%. New applications and product concentrations are expected to develop in biocides industry. The key manufacturers are working on various niche and emerging applications and sample trials are being undertaken to test the peracetic acid performance across various industry verticals. The key end-use industries for peracetic acid are food & beverage, healthcare, water treatment, and others. The restraining factor of the peracetic acid market is a lack of awareness regarding the product and its high cost.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Peracetic Acid Market by Application End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecasts to 2030)

“Based on application, the disinfectant segment is expected to lead the peracetic acid market during the forecast period.”

The disinfectant application accounts for the largest share in the peracetic acid market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2020 and 2030.

A peracetic acid-based disinfectant can be used for water treatment to treat wastewater and sewage waste. It is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the water treatment industry and is mostly used in the water treatment systems for purification and plumbing disinfection purposes. It also has substantial use in the disinfection of medical supplies in the healthcare industry. In pulp & paper industry, the disinfectant is used to prevent the bio-film formation.

“Based on end-use industry, the wastewater treatment segment is expected to register a high growth rate in the peracetic acid market during the forecast period.”

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 32%, and Tier 3 – 23%

• By Designation: C Level – 39%, D Level – 31%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: APAC – 36%, North America – 24%, Europe – 21%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Ecolab Inc. (US), Enviro Tech Chemical Services (US), Kemira Ojy (Finland), Christeyns (Belgium), SEITZ GmBH (Germany), Jubilant Life Sciences (India), and Sopura (Belgium).

Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the peracetic acid market on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region. Based on application, the peracetic acid market has been segmented as disinfectant, sterilant, sanitizer, and others. Based on end-use industry, the peracetic acid market has been segmented into healthcare, food & beverage, water treatment, pulp & paper, and others. Based on region, the peracetic acid market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), key players in the peracetic acid market, and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss basic views on competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the peracetic acid market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

 Market penetration: Comprehensive information on peracetic acid offered by top players in the peracetic acid market

 Product development/innovations: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the peracetic acid market

 Market development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets–the report analyzes the market of peracetic acid across various regions

 Market diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the peracetic acid market

