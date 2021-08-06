Staple Fiber Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

The Global Staple Fiber market is forecast to reach USD 233.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Staple Fibers can be described as fiber, which can be twisted to manufacture yarn. The increasing use in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Polyester staple fiber is frequently blended with other fibers such as cotton, to get the combined benefits of both materials. It provides better tear-resistant as compared to cotton or other materials used in making clothing items. Additionally, polyester staple fiber find widespread application in manufacturing furniture and upholstery as well as it is used in making carpets for residential and domestic purposes, and ropes for residential applications, among others. Such a wide arena of applications would contribute to the growth of the industry.

Major Players of this market :

Unitec Fibers, Nirmal Fibers Ltd., Shanghai Polytex Co. Ltd, Legs SP. Zo. O, Xinda Corp, Eijin Fronteir Co. Ltd., Advansa, Sateri International Co. Ltd. , Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd., Celanese AG, Zedtex Australia Pty Ltd., and US Fibers.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Staple Fiber market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Cotton

Cellulosic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Apparel

Construction

Automotive

Personal Care & Hygiene

Filtration

Home Furnishing

Others

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to the developed automotive industry and advancing apparel sector that is supporting the expansion of the market in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Staple Fiber market held a market share of USD 178.59 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

In regards to Application, the Apparel industry segment held a considerable share of the market, which held more than 25.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. This fabric is used widely in apparel for pants, jackets, hats due to its traits like comfort, fast-drying, and lightweight features, which contribute to the market share held by this segment.

In regards to the region, Europe held more than 20.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. The well-established automotive industry and the growing emphasis on personal care & hygiene are supporting the growth of the sector in this region.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



