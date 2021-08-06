Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

The Global Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber Market is forecast to reach USD 9.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers and films.

Request a free sample of this report :https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2905

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Major Key players of this market –

DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber in the manufacture of carpet flooring in various end-use verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Avail Discount on this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2905

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamides and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other colors.

Nylon fabrics that come in single threads but formed to be thick enough and can directly be woven into the smooth & regular fabrics are known as monofilament. Whereas, nylon fabrics that are comparatively quite thin and delicate strands and needed to be twisted together to create threads and woven into fabrics, are known as multifilament.

In June 2019, Universal Fibers, Inc., a major player in the Nylon Fibers production, updated the acquisition of twisting and heat-setting assets for its production Europe and Asian production facilities situated in Gorzow, Poland and Taicang, China. Both plants in the two different continents are fully integrated with all the procedures right from extrusion to finished yarns in multiple chemistries, including Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6, and serve carpet manufactures deal in residential, commercial and automotive end-uses.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

Request custom research : https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2905

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Monofilament

Multifilament

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Household Usage

Commercial & Hospitality

Automotive Interior

Hospital & Educational

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nylon-carpet-staple-fiber-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.az/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Similar Reports :

Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market

Rubber Process Oil Market

Additive Manufacturing Market

PTFE Membrane Market

Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Market

Flare Gas Recovery System Market

Biogas Power Plant Market

Embalming Chemicals Market

Conformal Coatings Market

Polyolefin Powders Market

Isopthalic Acid Market

Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market