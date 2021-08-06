“Transparent conductive films market is projected to reach USD 8.46 billion by 2026”

The transparent conductive films market is projected to reach USD 8.46 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2026. Increasing use of transparent conductive films in smartphones, tablets, notebooks, LCDs, wearable devices, and other applications due to growing population and consumption of electronic display products is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the transparent conductive films market. However, growing need for films with higher conductivity and difficulty in achieving properties offered by ITO using alternative materials are some of the major challenges.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107814

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Transparent Conductive Films Market by Application, Material, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

“Smartphones is the largest application segment of the transparent conductive films, while the LCDs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Asia-Pacific transparent conductive films market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026. Growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for transparent conductive films for various applications. The transparent conductive films market in China and Japan is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

The growth of the transparent conductive films market in these two countries can be attributed to the rising demand for electronic components such as smartphones and tablets. Increasing use of notebooks on production sites for effective management is another major reason for the growth of transparent conductive films market. Teijin Ltd (Japan), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), and TDK Corporation (Japan) are some of the major producers of transparent conductive films in the Asia-Pacific region.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107814

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Transparent Conductive Films Market by Application, Material, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARY

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry personnel. The break-up of profiles of primary participants is given below:

BREAKDOWN OF PROFILES OF PRIMARY PARTICIPANTS:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 52 %, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 31%, and Others – 19%

• By Region: North America – 34%, Europe – 28%, Asia-Pacific – 24%, South America- 7% and Middle East & Africa – 7%

Major companies profiled in this report are Teijin Ltd (Japan), Toyobo Co., Ltd (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan ), Canatu Oy (Finland), Cambrios Technologies Corporation (U.S.), C3Nano (U.S.), Gunze (Japan), Dontech Inc. (U.S.), and Blue Nano Inc. (U.S.).

Research Coverage:

This report offers an overview of market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the transparent conductive films market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report categorizes the transparent conductive films market on the basis of application, material, and region. A detailed analysis of leading players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in the global report.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report covers the following key aspects:

• What will be the market size by 2026 and what will be the growth rate from 2016 to 2026?

• What are the key market trends?

• What are the factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market?

• What are the barriers that are expected to impact market growth?

• Who are the key players in this market?

• The global report covers key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, including major countries in these regions such as the U.S., China, Japan, India, France, and Germany.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY 17

1.5 LIMITATIONS 17

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 20

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 20

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 21

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 22

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 23

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 23

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 24

2.3 DATA TRIANGULATION 25

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 26

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 27

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 33

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS MARKET 33

4.2 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS MARKET, BY MATERIAL 34

4.3 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS MARKET 35

4.4 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS MARKET GROWTH 36

4.5 TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILMS MARKET: EMERGING VS. DEVELOPED NATIONS 37

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/