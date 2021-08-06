Malic Acid Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

The global Malic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 287.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity in the energy drinks among athletes and fitness conscious population has spurred the growth of the Malic Acid. The increase in the application of the acid in various end-use industries has encouraged its growth, particularly the boost from the food and beverage industry. The supplement of malic acid, particularly when combined with magnesium, can boost the energy levels in the body.

The rising awareness regarding obesity and other health issues have resulted in a shift in a healthier lifestyle, and consumer preferring healthy food and beverages. Malic acid is a major ingredient in almost all the fruit-flavored liquids and powders used in the food sector. It also plays an important role in regulating animal weight and health by controlling the microbial population in the animal digestive systems, which makes it quite popular in animal feed.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Key Players of this market –

Prinova LLC, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, Bartek Ingredients, Polynt S.P.A, Thirumalai Chemicals, Fuso Chemicals, Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp., U.S. Chemicals LLC, Lonza, and The Chemical Company, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 has impacted the market negatively. The weaker consumer demand for lifestyle and well-being products due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions will have a negative impact on the demand for cosmetics and certain food additives. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled several industries. The activity will more likely cease due to the imposition of lockdown and social distancing, and work will halt due to the supply chain disruption, the termination of contracts to control expenses, and the shortage of workers and raw materials. However, the ease in restrictions and the government initiatives to start the economic activities in the consumer goods market creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Malic acid has used an acidulant, a buffering agent, a chelating agent, and an antioxidant flavoring agent. In pharmaceutical, it is used as a general-purpose acidulant. The acid possesses a slight apple flavor and is used in medicines as a flavoring agent to mask bitter tastes and also to provide tartness.

Malic acid is effective in promoting growth and also as feed saving agent for ruminants such as cattle and sheep, and, it is used as an effective milk-promoting agent for female ruminants. The animal feed segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

It has been seen that biofuel-related coproducts can be used to support the microbial malic acid production, but the level of malic acid produced is dependent on the type of coproduct and the ability of the microbe to tolerate or utilize it. A coproduct that can be used to support the acid production is thin stillage, which is formed during the dry milling of corn to produce ethanol.

In July 2019, the board of Thirumalai Chemicals approved the company’s proposal to set up a subsidiary in the United States to establish and operate a food ingredients manufacturing facility, including malic and fumaric acid. The new plant will have a capacity of about 30,000 tonnes a year, which will address the growing demand in the global market, including North America.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Malic Acid market on the basis of production method, type, application, and region:

Production Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

From Sugar

Biofuel-Related Coproducts

Lignocellulosic Biomass-Based Production

poly(β-L-malic acid) (PMA) Production

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

D-malic acid

L-malic acid

DL-malic acid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Electroplating

Others

