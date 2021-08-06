Blowing Agents Market by Product Type, Foam, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

“Ion exchange resins market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during forecast period”

The Ion Exchange Resins (IERs) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the long-term forecast period to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2026. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for the use of nuclear energy to generate electricity in emerging countries.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-107749

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type, End Use Industry, Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

Another factor driving the growth of the IERs market is the growing urbanization and increasing affluence in the Asia-Pacific region. However, factors such as, the volatility of raw material prices and increasing competition from the reverse osmosis membrane in the demineralization application are restraining the growth of the IERs market. Most of the raw materials used in the production of IERs are petroleum products. The prices of these raw materials have been highly volatile in recent times, touching a five-year low,

which affected the growth of the market. In addition, the reverse osmosis membrane technology is a major competitor of IERs in the demineralization application in end-use industries such as water treatment, especially in thermal power stations, and chemical plants.

“Asia-Pacific to lead the IERs market during the forecast period”

Increasing demand in end-use industries such as, power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, and others will drive the market for IERs in the Asia-Pacific region.

China is the biggest market in the world for IERs owing to its well-established industrial base. The slow growth rate in the North American and European markets is expected to affect the demand for IERs in the region during the forecast period.

The market sizes estimated in this study have been validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts, globally.

These primary sources have been divided into three categories:

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 40%, and Tier 3- 20%

• By Designation- C Level- 10%, Director Level- 50%, and Others- 40%

• By Region- Asia-Pacific- 30%, North America- 20%, Europe- 40%, South America-5%, and Middle East and Africa- 5%

The report provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by major market players such as, The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Lanxess AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. (India), and Purolite Corporation (U.S.), among others.

RESEARCH COVERAGE

In the report, the IERs market has been segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. The objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the global IERs market on the basis of various segmentations, and to strategically analyze the market segments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market.

REASONS TO BUY THE REPORT

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the IERs market comprehensively and provides closest approximations for all market segments and subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights about the business. The competitive landscape section includes investments & expansions, new product developments, partnerships & agreements & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.

