“The automotive aluminum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2026, in terms of value.”

The automotive aluminum market is projected to reach USD 111.80 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2016 to 2026. Aluminum offers various performance benefits as it is light in weight and is more rigid as compared to steel, which makes it preferred material for automotive manufacturers. Apart from this, safety benefits, environmental benefits, fuel efficiency, and durability are some other advantages offered by aluminum. However, high manufacturing cost of aluminum used in the automotive industry is expected to hinder the growth of the automotive aluminum market during forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Automotive Aluminum Market by Product Form, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2026)

“The powertrain application segment of the automotive aluminum market accounted for the largest share of the automotive aluminum market in 2016.”

The cast aluminum product form segment accounted for the largest share of the automotive aluminum market in 2016. Casting is an inexpensive, simple, and versatile way of making variety of automotive components from aluminum. Various automotive components, such as power transmitters and car engines are manufactured using aluminum casting process. Casting includes three major types, namely, die casting, permanent mold casting, and sand casting. Owing to increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automobile industry, demand for automotive parts made of cast aluminum is expected increase in the coming years.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–35%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C level–35%, Director level–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region – Asia-Pacific–47%, Europe–20%, North America-13%, Middle East & Africa-13%, and South America–7%

Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, this research report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the automotive aluminum market. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by different market players, such as Alcoa Inc./Arconic Inc. (U.S.), Novelis Inc. (U.S.), UACJ Corporation (Japan), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (Netherlands), Constellium N.V. (Netherlands), CHALCO (China), and Rio Tinto (U.K.), among others.

Research Coverage:

This report offers an overview of market trends, drivers, and challenges influencing the automotive aluminum market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report categorizes the automotive aluminum market on the basis of vehicle type, application, product form, and region. A detailed analysis of leading players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also provided in the report.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive aluminum market and its varied subsegments. This report not only helps stakeholders to obtain improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, but also enables them to obtain increased insights to enhance position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 STUDY SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 17

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED 18

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 18

1.6 LIMITATIONS 18

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 19

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 20

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 20

2.2 PRIMARY DATA 21

2.2.1.1 Key data from primary sources 21

2.2.1.2 Key industry insights 22

2.2.1.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 23

2.3 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 23

2.4 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 25

2.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 26

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 27

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 32

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINUM MARKET 32

4.2 AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINUM MARKET, BY PRODUCT FORM 33

4.3 AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINUM MARKET 34

4.4 AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINUM MARKET GROWTH 35

4.5 AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINUM MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE 35

4.6 AUTOMOTIVE ALUMINUM MARKET: DEVELOPING VS DEVELOPED NATIONS 36

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 37

5.1 INTRODUCTION 38

5.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 38

5.3 MARKET DYNAMICS 40

5.3.1 DRIVERS 41

5.3.1.1 Growing vehicle production 41

5.3.1.2 Regulations for fuel efficiency and emissions 42

5.3.1.3 Improved driving dynamics 43

5.3.2 RESTRAINTS 43

5.3.2.1 High production cost 43

5.3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 43

5.3.3.1 Growing market for electric vehicles 43

5.3.3.2 Integration of new systems for comfort and safety 44

5.3.4 CHALLENGES 44

5.3.4.1 Engineering barriers 44

5.4 COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS 45

