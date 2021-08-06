“The extruded plastics market is projected to reach USD 291.74 billion by 2026”

The extruded plastics market is projected to grow from USD 184.34 billion in 2016 to USD 291.74 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Extruded Plastics Market by Type, End User, Region – Global Forecasts to 2026)

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include low feedstock and energy prices that tend to reduce the overall cost of extrudates. Adoption of extruded plastics in medical and agricultural industries is also expected to fuel the growth of this market.

“Based on end user, the electrical & electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The electrical & electronics segment of the extruded plastics market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in global demand for extruded plastics from the e-commerce industry and constant technological advancements in electronic goods.

Extruded plastics are widely used in electrical & electronics in appliances, electrical components and accessories, and consumer electronic goods, among others. Major application of extruded plastics in this industry is in insulation and packaging of products such as wires & cables, switches, casing of electrical & electronic goods, and protective packaging of goods, among others.

“Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Asia-Pacific extruded plastics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2015, this region was the largest market for extruded plastics. There is a huge demand for extruded plastics from India, China, and Japan. Growing income levels and improving economic conditions of the countries in the region are fueling the growth of the extruded plastics market.

Breakdown of profile of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 50%

• By Designation: C Level – 23%, Director Level – 15%, and Others – 62%

• By Region: Europe – 36%, Asia-Pacific – 29%, North America – 21%, RoW – 14%

As part of the qualitative analysis, this report provides a comprehensive analysis of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by different market players such as The DOW Chemical Company (U.S.), Sigma Plastics Group (U.S.), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (U.S.), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (U.S.), JM Eagle (U.S.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), and Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Research Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of the extruded plastics market across different regions. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments such as type and end user. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies. The global report covers key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, along with country-level analysis.

Reasons to buy this report:

This report covers the following key aspects:

• What will be the market size by 2021 and what will be its growth rate?

• What are the key market trends?

• What are the key factors expected to drive the market?

• What are the challenges that impact market growth?

• Who are the key players in this market?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 STUDY SCOPE 17

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT 18

1.4 CURRENCY 18

1.5 LIMITATIONS 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 19

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 20

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 20

2.1.1 KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES 21

2.1.2 KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES 22

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 22

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION 24

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS 26

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 27

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 31

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE EXTRUDED PLASTICS MARKET 31

4.2 EXTRUDED PLASTICS MARKET, BY REGION 32

4.3 EXTRUDED PLASTICS MARKET: MAJOR SEGMENTS 32

4.4 EXTRUDED PLASTICS MARKET GROWTH 33

4.5 EXTRUDED PLASTICS MARKET, BY END USER 34

