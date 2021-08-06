Air Separation Plant Market by Process, Gas, End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2026

“The global air separation plant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2026”

The global air separation plant market is projected to reach USD 7.27 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2026. The major market is the growing demand for industrial gases with high purity level from key end-use industries. The growth is also driven by the stringent safety and environmental regulations, growing demand from healthcare sector, increased demand for photovoltaic products and plasma display channels, and growing industrial development activities in MEA. The market for air separation plants is expanding at a good pace; however, it still faces some restraints.

High energy consumption, sensitivity to environmental conditions, improper component selection, poor maintenance, high cost, and difficulty in fabrication are some of the major problems in some plants.

“Cryogenic is the fastest-growing process segment in the global air separation plant market”

The cryogenic segment accounted for the largest share of the global air separation plant market in 2015, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2026. The major driver for the growth of this segment is the growing demand for industrial gases with high purity level from key end-use industries.

“Asia-Pacific led the global air separation plant market in 2015”

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global air separation plant market in 2015. The air separation plant market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the increased demand for air separation plants from the iron & steel, oil & gas, and chemical end-user segments in the region.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55 %, Tier 2 – 20%, Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C level – 75%, Manager level – 25%

• By Region: North America – 10%, Europe – 20%, Asia-Pacific – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 20%, South America – 20%

Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the research provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key players have been profiled in the study, including Air Liquide S.A. (France), Linde AG (Germany), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Universal Industrial Gases (U.S.), Enerflex Ltd. (Canada), and Technex Ltd. (Kiev), among others.

Research Coverage:

In this report, the air separation plant market has been segmented based on process, gas, end user, and region. The market is segmented into six regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, South America, and Africa. It provides detailed information regarding key factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.

